SANS to Help Companies Address the Cyber Security Shortage at Austin Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Austin Winter 2020 (#SANSAustin), taking place January 6-11, 2020 in Texas. The event features hands-on, immersion-style courses and evening talks to help organizations improve their security posture. Attendees will learn creative approaches to some of today's most complex cyber security issues, including the need for skilled cyber security practitioners.

According to Keith Palmgren (@kpalmgren), SANS Senior Instructor and author of SANS SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, "The Cyber Security industry is between two and four million people short of having enough trained practitioners. Given this shortage, companies must get creative or risk facing potentially catastrophic consequences. This means looking within their organization to create cyber security practitioners from existing staff. To avoid draining their existing pool of IT staff, identifying and training non-technical staff into a cyber security roll is key and why SEC301 was created. SEC301 takes non-IT people and starts them on their cyber security journey."

SANS Austin Winter 2020 features courses for security professionals at every level. Course topics include digital forensics, cyber defense, ethical hacking, security architecture, cloud security, penetration testing and security management. Included in the course line-up is the newly updated FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics course. This course is constantly updated to address current incidents with the latest hands-on incident response and threat hunting tactics and techniques. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Austin Winter 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/austin-winter-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

