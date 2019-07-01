SANS to Host a New Cyber Security Training Event in Raleigh, North Carolina

BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Raleigh 2019 (#SANSRaleigh) taking place September 16-21 in North Carolina. This new event features hands-on immersion training and evening talks offering tips and techniques to deal with today's most complex cyber security issues. Included on the agenda is a keynote discussion by SANS Certified Instructor Mick Douglas (@BetterSafetyNet), "Is NOW Fast Enough for You?".

Douglas explains, "Many defenders are not equipped for the speed and efficacy of modern attacks. The attacker tempo is shockingly fast... in one documented case, an international company's network was taken over in 16 seconds! All is not without hope. Attendees of this talk will walk away with talking points and strategy guides to give senior management so they can get awareness and buy-in. Additionally, multiple scripts, tools, techniques, and resource packs will be given to help you have an instant capability uplift. The point of this talk is to have a frank conversation about where things are, and what 'you' can do to help make a better future. Working together, we can shift the narrative, but we have to be willing to act. Join me in Raleigh to learn how."

In addition to his talk, Douglas will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling. This course teaches students how to turn the tables on computer attackers by helping them understand attackers' tactics and strategies in detail. Students will receive hands-on experience in finding security vulnerabilities and discovering intrusions, and leave equipped with a comprehensive incident handling plan.

SANS Raleigh 2019 offers courses in cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, monitoring and detection, SIEM, and digital forensics. Included in the course line-up are two newly updated courses FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics and FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Raleigh 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/raleigh-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

