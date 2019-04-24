SANS to Host Cyber Security Training Event in Columbia, Maryland

BETHESDA, Md., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Columbia 2019 (#SANSColumbia) taking place July 15-20 in Maryland. The event features courses covering cyber defense, ethical tacking, penetration testing, digital forensics and ICS security. Included on the agenda is a talk by penetration testing expert Jonathan (Joff) Thyer (@joff_thyer) "Py2k20 - Transitioning from Python2 to Python3".

Thyer explained, "Python2 is a language founded in 1989, and will no longer have active maintenance releases after 2020. As the language matured and grew in popularity, the language authors determined that the Python interpreter was in need of a major rewrite to rectify significant design flaws culminating in the release of Python3 in 2008. The needed combination of significant memory optimizations, and UTF-8 string encoding internationalization support makes it imperative that the Python scripting community embrace the Python3 interpreter as the defacto standard in 2020 and beyond. Join me in Columbia where I will share all you need to know about the transition from Python2 to Python3."

In addition to his evening talk Thyer will teach the SEC573: Automating Information Security with Python course. Whether new to coding or a seasoned coder, students will learn how to create programs that make one's job easier and more efficient. Thyer will start from the very beginning, assuming students have no prior experience or knowledge of programming. Meanwhile, the pyWars lab environment allows seasoned developers to quickly accelerate to more advanced material in the course.

SANS Columbia 2019 offers courses for security professionals at every skill level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. More courses available to help build immediate cyber security skills include FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response, FOR585: Smartphone Forensic Analysis In-Depth, and ICS515: ICS Active Defense and Incident Response.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Columbia 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/columbia-2019

