SANS to Host Cyber Security Training Event in Northern Virginia

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Northern VA Fall – Reston 2019 (#SANSReston) taking place September 30 - October 5. Course topics to include cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, SIEM, digital forensics and incident response, threat hunting, and security management. Included among the course line-up is SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics.

According to SEC555 course author and instructor Justin Henderson (@SecurityMapper), "Detection involves more than data collection. It is about collecting and then analyzing meaningful data. The analysis is akin to putting together a puzzle and then telling a story about what the combined pieces portray. Join me in Reston where I will demonstrate how to automate this process by training individuals on how to identify important logs and how to better tell a story with them."

SANS Northern VA Fall - Reston 2019 features courses for security professionals at every level. Additional course offerings to include SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics, SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers, and more. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses, or to register for SANS Northern VA Fall – Reston 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/northern-va-fall-reston-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

