SANS to Host Cyber Security Training Event in Vancouver, British Columbia

According to Canadian Bryan Simon, an internationally recognized cyber security expert and SANS Certified Instructor, "My first experience with SANS was when I attended the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course in 2006... in Vancouver. It sent my career into orbit. A decade later it is my distinct honor and pleasure to return to Vancouver for SEC401, this time as the lead instructor of the course. If you are ready to take the next step into information security, join me to celebrate the return!"

The SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course provides a detailed overview of security fundamentals, including how and why we apply them, in a boot camp-style format that is reinforced with hands-on labs. For additional information on the SEC401 course, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/CK6

SANS Vancouver 2018 provides the opportunity to learn directly from some of the world's top cyber security practitioners. Cutting-edge, immersion style courses will cover a variety of topics. Courses include ICS456: Essentials for NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection, FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis, SEC566: Implementing and Auditing the Critical Security Controls - In-Depth. Bonus evening discussions will cover timely topics such as zero day threats, smartphone forensics and study tips for certification.

For a complete list of courses and bonus evening discussions, or to register for SANS Vancouver 2018, please visit: www.sans.org/u/CKb

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

