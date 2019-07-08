SANS to Host Fall Cyber Security Training Event in San Francisco

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS San Francisco Fall 2019 (#SANSSF) taking place September 23-28 in California. The event offers the unique opportunity to learn from real-world practitioners who will share what works in cyber security based on their first-hand experiences. SANS Senior Instructor and Founder of ThinkSec Security Frank Kim (@fykim) will give an evening talk, "DevSecOps: Key Controls for Modern Security Success".

According to Kim, "If your organization feels pressure to move faster and more reliably with fewer resources you have probably had discussions around DevSecOps and the use of public cloud services like AWS and Azure. Security teams may feel overwhelmed by these new technologies and processes. Join me in San Francisco where I will demystify these new ways of working by showing you how to inject security into the CI/CD pipeline and leverage cloud services to build applications more securely using modern automation techniques."

In addition to his talk, Kim will co-teach his authored course MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers. This course was created for technical professionals who are taking on management responsibilities and need to learn how to convey security concepts in ways that non-technical people can understand. Managers who are new to security and need to learn more about the different domains of cybersecurity will also benefit from this course.

Course topics for SANS San Francisco Fall 2019 include cyber defense, cloud security, ethical hacking and penetration testing, digital forensics, and security management. Joining Kim in the instructor line-up is the Founder and President of National Security Corporation G. Mark Hardy (@g_mark). Hardy will teach MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership. Seasoned cyber security professional and SANS course author and instructor Keith Palmgren (@kpalmgren) will teach SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. And digital forensic investigator Lee Whitfield (@lee_whitfield) will teach FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis.

For a complete list of instructors, courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS San Francisco Fall 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/san-francisco-fall-2019

