SANS to Host Nashville Cyber Security Training Event in December

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Nashville 2019 (#SANSNashville) taking place in Tennessee December 2-7. The event features courses for security professional at every level and includes several management-level courses. Jeff Frisk, SANS Certified Instructor, will teach MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers.

Frisk explains, "Having worked with hundreds of security leaders over the years I continually find that all leaders, new and even experienced, need a stronger foundation of core information security concepts and capabilities. This course provides the fundamental understanding that all managers need to successfully build a strong technical security team, interact with technical team members, provide technical guidance, and move the team forward. Join me as I share how to distinguish yourself from other managers and leaders by making sure you have the right foundation of cybersecurity leadership essentials."

SANS Nashville 2019 offers courses covering cyber defense, cloud security, DevOps, security management, and ICS security. Those new to cyber security will benefit from SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. Development, operations, and security professionals will benefit from the SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation course.

For a complete list of courses, or to register for SANS Nashville 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/nashville-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

