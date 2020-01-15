SANS to Host Norfolk, Virginia Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Norfolk 2020 taking place March 16-21 in Virginia. Seasoned security practitioners will share tips and techniques to win the cyber battle. Included on the agenda is a keynote talk by SANS Fellow and course author, David Hoelzer (@it_audit), "I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that— Understanding the Realities of Machine Learning in Cyber Security."

"The buzz-words for security tool and service offerings over the last two years have been Machine Learning and AI," says Hoelzer. "For the last several years I have engaged in research in this field and overseen a number of successful project implementations related to machine learning solutions that we've built. Join me in Virginia as I share my knowledge to help you cut through the hype to determine whether this technology is something your organization should invest in."

In addition to his keynote, Hoelzer will teach his SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth course. What sets this course apart from other intrusion training is that Hoelzer takes a bottom-up approach to teaching network intrusion detection and network forensics. This course is for people who want to deeply understand what is happening on their network, and those who suspect that there are very serious things happening right now that none of their tools are conveying.

SANS Norfolk 2020 features courses designed to align with dominant security team roles, duties, and disciplines. Also included on the agenda are SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics, MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers, and more. Attendees can also test their skills during the Core NetWars Tournament.

https://www.sans.org/norfolk-2020

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

