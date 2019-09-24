SANS to Host San Francisco Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS San Francisco Winter 2019 (#SANSSanFrancisco) taking place December 2-7 in California. Real-world practitioners will tackle some of today's most challenging issues and share their first-hand knowledge of what works in cyber security. Included on the agenda is a bonus evening talk by Katie Nickels, ATT&CK Threat Intelligence Lead at the MITRE Corporation, "Putting MITRE ATT&CK™ into Action with What You Have, Where You Are".

MITRE ATT&CK has become widely adopted in the community as a way to frame adversary behaviors and improve defenses. Nickels will break down the ATT&CK knowledge base to help security professionals understand how to put it into action. She will explain the philosophy and approach behind ATT&CK, then dive into how it to use it, whether a one-person shop or an advanced security operations center. Nickels will cover how to use ATT&CK for detection, threat intelligence, assessments, and red teaming, with a focus on actionable takeaways to help teams move toward a threat-informed defense.

In addition to her evening talk, Nickels will teach FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence. Proper analysis skills are key to the complex world that defenders are exposed to on a daily basis. This course focuses on structured analysis in order to establish a solid foundation for any security skillset and to amplify existing skills. It exposes analysts to new mindsets, methodologies, and techniques that will complement their existing knowledge as well as establish new best practices for their security teams.

SANS San Francisco Winter 2019 features courses for security professional at every level. Course topics include digital forensics and incident response, cyber defense, ethical hacking, cyber threat intelligence, security management, secure development, audit, and ICS security. Additional evening talks will round out the agenda.

For course details or to register for SANS San Francisco Winter 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/san-francisco-winter-2019

