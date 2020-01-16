SANS to Host Two Weeks of Cyber Security Training at San Francisco Event

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS San Francisco Spring 2020, taking place March 16-27 in California. The event offers a rare opportunity for students to take back-to-back immersion training courses or choose the week that works best for their schedule. In addition to classroom training, Dr. Johannes Ullrich (@johullrich), Director of the SANS Internet Storm Center (ISC) will give a keynote talk, "How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love TLS."

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a critical security tool to protect data in transit. Currently, 80 to 90 percent of web traffic takes advantage of TLS because it offers strong privacy protections for most users, with minimal impact to performance. On the downside, security teams struggle with a loss of visibility.

"As more and more network traffic is encrypted, it becomes increasingly difficult to create meaningful network defenses for traffic inspection," explains Dr. Ullrich. "Data leakage and malware command and control traffic are just two issues that are difficult to detect with the ubiquity of strong encryption. Join me in San Francisco where I will discuss modern developments, like TLS 1.3 and DNS over HTTPS, and share how to strike a balance between privacy and visibility when monitoring a corporate network."

In addition to his evening talk, Dr. Ullrich will teach DEV522: Defending Web Applications Security Essentials. This course will help defenders better understand web application vulnerabilities so they can properly defend their organization's web assets. Dev522 is intended for anyone tasked with implementing, managing, or protecting Web applications.

SANS San Francisco Spring 2020 features 14 hands-on immersion training courses designed for all skill levels. Included on the course line-up are SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment, SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation, FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis, FOR518: Mac and iOS Forensic Analysis and Incident Response and more. Attendees also have the opportunity to test their security skills at the Core NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS San Francisco Spring 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/san-francisco-spring-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

