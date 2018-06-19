SANS to Offer Detailed Techniques to Win the Battle Against Cyber Adversaries at Chicago Cyber Security Training Event

According to Torres, "Endpoint forensics is integral in root cause analysis during the investigation of a critical breach. Trace artifacts left behind on a server or workstation can reveal initial vector of infection, business impact of the breach and what security protections failed. With a growing sophistication in anti-forensics methods implemented by adversaries, investigators must rely on the little known and rarely evaded artifacts that are embedded into modern platforms. This presentation will be a deep-dive into use cases for these analysis methods."

In addition to her evening talk, Torres will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling. This courses addresses the latest cutting-edge insidious attack vectors, the "oldie-but-goodie" attacks that are still prevalent, and everything in between. Students will walk away with the knowledge necessary to turn the tables on computer attackers.

For additional information on the SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/EZd

SANS Chicago 2018 features courses for security professionals at every level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security and SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style courses. More seasoned professional will benefit from courses like ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials, SEC542: Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, and the new SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics course. Bonus evening talks on today's most challenging cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Chicago 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/EZi

