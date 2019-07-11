SANS to Offer New Blue Team Fundamentals Course at Dallas Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Dallas Fall 2019 (#SANSDallas) taking place September 23-28 in Texas. Course topics to include cyber defense, OSINT, intrusion detection, cyber threat intelligence, smartphone forensics, and security management. Included among the course line-up is the new SANS course, SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals: Security Operations and Analysis.

According to SEC450 course author and dedicated blue-teamer John Hubbard (@SecHubb), "Being a new member of a cyber defense team can be a daunting task. With so many skills to learn, tools to understand, and processes to follow, it can easily seem overwhelming. What if there were a way to get a jump on the process and learn how all your SOC tools and data work in concert to help you triage and detection intrusions? If you're looking to get a jump on cyber defense, the new SANS SEC450 is the class for you. With in-depth coverage of important protocols, tools, and the analysis techniques, this class will prep you for battle. Join me for the official debut of SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals - Security Operations and Analysis at SANS Dallas Fall 2019 and be one of the first to experience this new course, straight from an author who has been in the trenches and fought that same fight."

SANS Dallas Fall 2019 features hands-on immersion style courses for InfoSec professionals at every level. Five- and six-day courses are available. Course offerings include SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth, FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence, and MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification, and MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Dallas Fall 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/dallas-fall-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

