SANS to Provide an Interactive Look at Software Exploitation and Today's Threat Landscape at Reno Nevada Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced SANS Reno Tahoe 2019 (#SANSReno) taking place February 25-March 2 in Nevada. The event features hands-on training to sharpen skills and accelerate cyber security careers. SANS Faculty Fellow and course author Stephen Sims (@Steph3nSims) will take attendees on a journey through the most common attack trends and techniques during his evening talk: An Interactive Look at Software Exploitation & Today's Threat Landscape.

According to Sims, "Are you curious about the most likely ways in which your organization could be compromised? How about the techniques you could use to prevent a breach? Join me for a two-hour technical session where we'll look at the various ways attackers gain access into your systems and networks, ranging from unpatched systems, misconfigured systems, and 0-day exploitation."

In addition to his talk, Sims will co-teach his co-authored SANS course SEC501: Advanced Security Essentials - Enterprise Defender. This course builds on a solid foundation of core policies and practices to enable security teams to defend their enterprise. Students will learn how to build a comprehensive security program focused on preventing, detecting, and responding to attacks.

SANS Reno Tahoe 2019 offers high intensity training courses covering a variety of topics including cyber defense, ethical hacking, cyber threat intelligence, kill chain defenses and digital forensics. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course. More seasoned professionals looking to expand their knowledge and their career will benefit from courses like SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses and FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Reno Tahoe 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/reno-2019

