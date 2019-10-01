SANS to Share How Cloud Security Controls Could Have Prevented or Limited the Blast Radius of the Capital One Attack at Washington, D.C. Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019 (#SANSCDI) taking place Dec. 10-17 in Washington, D.C. Top cyber security practitioners from around the world will share innovative approaches to cyber security. SANS Principal Instructor Eric Johnson (@emjohn20) will give a walk-through of the Capital One breach during his talk, "Who's in your wallet? Capital One Debrief & Post Mortem."

Johnson explains, "In July, Capital One announced an incident that occurred in their Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud account affecting over 100 million credit card applicants and customers from the US and Canada. As the first major US financial institution to adopt DevOps and shift their workloads into the public cloud, Capital One's IT organization has been (and will continue to be) recognized for years as a leader in the space balancing speed, automation, security, compliance, and risk. Capital One built and maintains Cloud Custodian, one of the most popular open source cloud management and desired state configuration management tools on the planet. With all of these security controls in place, how did the attacker exploit a vulnerability, escalate privileges, and exfiltrate data from Capital One's account? Join me for a walk through and post mortem of the events that took place."

In addition to his talk, Johnson will teach SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation. This course provides development, operations, and security professionals with a methodology to build and deliver secure infrastructure and software using DevOps and cloud services. Students will explore how the principles, practices, and tools of DevOps can improve the reliability, integrity, and security of on-premise and cloud-hosted applications.

SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019 features courses for security professionals at every level. Course topics including cyber defense, digital forensics, critical security controls, SIEM, OSINT, ethical hacking, cloud security, penetration testing, cyber threat intelligence, security management, secure development, and ICS security. Attendees also have the opportunity to test their security skills at the Core NetWars Tournament, DFIR NetWars Tournament, ICS Netwars, and the Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-defense-initiative-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

