SANS to Share How to Stay Ahead of Cyber Adversaries at Northern Virginia Security Training

According to DEV540 course co-author and instructor Frank Kim (@fykim), "If your company is adopting DevOps and/or moving to the cloud (with AWS) this is one course you don't want to miss. Join me in Northern Virginia where I will share how security professionals can work more effectively with development teams and the business when implementing DevOps. On top of that students will learn how DevOps practices like automation and infrastructure as code can be leveraged to improve the work of the security team itself."

DEV540 Secure DevOps and Cloud Application Security is a five day hands-on immersion style training course that provide security, IT and risk professionals with new ways to help their organization to best utilize DevOps and cloud-based technology without putting a company at risk. For more information on the course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/EU8

SAN Northern Virginia - Alexandria 2018 offers the unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders teaching critical information and practical techniques in cyber defense, penetration testing, ethical hacking and more. Hands-on immersion style training courses and bonus even talks will prepare professionals on the front lines of cyber security against today's complex adversaries.

For a complete list of courses and information on evening talks, or to register for SANS Northern Virginia - Alexandria 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/EUd

