SANS to Tackle WMI-based Attacks at Boston Cyber Security Training

According to Tilbury, "Windows Management Infrastructure (WMI) is heading to the forefront of issues that keep enterprise security teams up at night. Advanced adversaries are increasingly adding WMI-based attacks to their repertoires yet most teams are woefully unprepared to face this new threat. Join me in Boston where I will share a comprehensive overview of the state of WMI hacking. Attendees will also hear about detection tools and analysis techniques to protect their organization against such attacks."

In addition to his evening talk, Tilbury will also teach the FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course. This course focuses on building in-depth digital forensics knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems. Students will learn how to recover, analyze, and authenticate forensic data on Windows systems, track user activity on a network, and organize findings for use in incident response, internal investigations, and civil/criminal litigation.

For more information the FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/EuO

SANS Boston Summer 2018 will feature courses covering cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, digital forensics, security management and the critical security controls. For a complete line-up of courses and bonus evening discussions, or to register for SANS Boston Summer 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/EuT

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-to-tackle-wmi-based-attacks-at-boston-cyber-security-training-300656526.html

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

