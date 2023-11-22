SANTA CAME EARLY FOR NJ WOMAN WHO HIT THE IGT MEGAJACKPOT AT BETRIVERS FOR OVER $660,000 ON $0.60 CENT BET

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), today announced that a woman from Cumberland County, NJ hit the IGT MegaJackpot at BetRivers.com. The 33-year-old woman hit the jackpot with a $0.60 bet, winning $662,000 while playing at home on her mobile phone.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, was putting her daughter to bed when she hit the jackpot. She didn't realize at first that she won, and contacted BetRivers support to confirm. She was shocked when she found out she really was the winner of the MegaJackpot. She told her fiancé who still did not believe it until he saw the money in her account.

"I didn't think I would ever win so much, especially since it was only a $0.60 bet," she explained. "I couldn't believe it."

When asked what she planned to do with the winnings, the working mother who is a consultant in the real estate industry, expressed that she was using the money to pay off debt, give her kids a good holiday season, and then invest the rest.

"This is the first year I don't feel stressed about the holidays," she said. "And now I also feel like I'm secure in my future, so I don't have to worry about that either."

She has been playing online casino games with BetRivers for just over six years, and always makes small bets. This jackpot win shows that a little amount of money can go a long way.

"We love when our players win life-changing jackpots," said Mattias Stetz, COO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com. "This is one of many jackpot wins we've had which proves our players can win big, even when placing small bets."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive