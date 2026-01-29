Santa Clara Family Health Plan opens new Community Resource Center in Gilroy

The development of the South County CRC is the result of sustained collaboration with the community in SCFHP's Resident Advisory Group, local organizations, SCFHP Governing Board, and dedicated SCFHP team. From the earliest listening sessions to final design, the South County community shaped every step of the process. This new Community Resource Center will allow SCFHP to continue advancing health equity, reducing disparities, and strengthening access to care and supportive services for this region.

"The opening of this second CRC comes at a particularly critical moment. With unprecedented changes to Medi-Cal and increasing confusion around health coverage and resources available, many individuals and families are struggling to understand their options and keep their care," Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP, said. "The South County CRC will provide trusted, in‑person support, health education, and resources to help Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martin residents and the more than 20,000 SCFHP members in the area."

Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the new CRC offers free and local access to:

Application assistance for Medi-Cal, CalFresh, and Covered California

Referrals to food, housing, and health care resources

In-person SCFHP customer service

Health and exercise classes

The Center will also be an inclusive space where community-based organizations and local safety net agencies can reserve rooms to host health-related workshops and classes.

To commemorate the opening of the South County CRC, SCFHP hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 28. During the ceremony, SCFHP was joined by several local dignitaries including Vice President Sylvia Arenas, representing District 1 on the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors; Michelle Pelayo-Osorio representing California State Senator Dave Cortese; Gilbert Ramos representing California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas; Gilroy Mayor Greg Bozzo; Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner; Gilroy Chamber of Commerce; and Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Sarah Rudman.

"For far too long, South County has faced barriers to accessing vital healthcare," Vice President Sylvia Arenas, representing District 1 on the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors said. "This center bridges health access gaps by bringing critical health care benefits and essential resources closer to home and is a testament to what's possible when we come together to advance health equity. I'm grateful to SCFHP and our community partners for investing in a long-underserved region that will have an immediate and meaningful impact for our most vulnerable residents."

A community open house will be held on Saturday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited. For details, visit www.crc.scfhp.com .

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, SCFHP works to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, SCFHP serve more than 295,000 people through our Medi‑Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit www.scfhp.com .

About the SCFHP South County Community Resource Center

Opened in 2026, the SCFHP South County Community Resource Center (CRC) is a place for unity, hope, and well-being. The SCFHP South County CRC offers free culturally responsive health and wellness services to support the members and residents of Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martin. For more information, visit www.crc.scfhp.com .

