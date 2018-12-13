Santa Claus Makes a Cyber Stop at Cincinnati Children's

"We use iPads to do video calls back and forth with Santa from the 'North Pole' so he can talk with patients and see them open their presents," said Joe Plagge with the Center for Telehealth at Cincinnati Children's.

Santa's elves also brought presents from their wish list.

"These are children who are here for a long period of time who have been told they have to be here over Christmas so it's a way for us to bring Santa to them without having to leave the hospital," said Sara Coe, with the Child Life and Integrative Care.

Special thanks to Cincinnati Children's Child Life and Integrative Care, Information Services, Center for Telehealth, Interactive Services, Cisco and Encore Technologies for working together to brighten their day.

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

