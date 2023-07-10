Santa Cruz County Bank Announces New Board Member Caroline D. Chapin

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (the "Bank" OTCQX: SCZC) announced the appointment of Caroline D. Chapin to the Bank's Board of Directors.

Caroline D. Chapin is Executive Vice President of the Don Chapin Company, Inc., a General Engineering Contractor based in Salinas. As a member of the company's Leadership Team, Ms. Chapin works with the CEO on all corporate acquisitions and business expansion efforts, serves as Chief Contract Administrator for public works and private contracts, and ensures regulatory compliance with public agencies, including the State Water Resources Control Board, local and state government entities, OSHA, and CalEPA. Ms. Chapin also serves as General Manager of Landset Engineers, Inc., a Civil Engineering Firm based in Salinas. In this role Ms. Chapin oversees all business operations, including personnel, recruitment, financial oversight, facility management, and business development. Ms. Chapin managed design and construction of the company's new corporate headquarters.

Ms. Chapin serves on the board of the Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency, as Committee Chair of the Langley Subbasin Committee, and as Treasurer of the Don and Barbara Chapin Foundation. She is a graduate of Leadership Salinas Valley and of Santa Cruz County's Focus Agriculture program.

Chairman Stephen D. Pahl stated, "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Chapin to the Bank's Board of Directors. Her years of leadership experience with municipalities, finance, development and construction, and contract administration bring value to our Board, and to the interests of our shareholders. Our recent expansion into Monterey County increases the Bank's sphere of influence geographically and within the vibrant and diverse industries across the region. Ms. Chapin's wealth of experience in this community will benefit new business development as well as our longtime relationships."

On her appointment, Ms. Chapin stated, "I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors, particularly as the Bank expands its relationships in Monterey and Salinas. As a native to Monterey County, I'm excited to join a team who are unwavering in their pledge to community-driven solutions and fostering new business relationships throughout the tri-County area. The Bank has a tremendous reputation in the community as a financially strong, high performing bank. Its professional stature combined with its attention to local relationships and community is a perfect match with my own professional and personal values."

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus, and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com .

