Santa Cruz County Bank Announces New Chief Credit Officer Shawn Lipman

In his 12-year career at Santa Cruz County Bank, Mr. Lipman was promoted multiple times and served for the past two years as Senior Vice President and Director of Credit Administration. Under his leadership, the Bank's credit portfolio has grown substantially in size and complexity, with privately placed muni bond purchases, loans issued under the New Market Tax Credit program, and structured credits originated by the recently formed Asset-Based Lending Division. In addition, Mr. Lipman led the department through systems conversions, the merger with Lighthouse Bank, and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Earlier in his career Mr. Lipman served as Senior Vice President and Regional Portfolio Manager at GMAC Commercial Finance where he was responsible for managing new business for the western region. In addition, he served as Senior Relationship Manager and Team Leader at Union Bank where he managed a growing portfolio of loans throughout California. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance from San Diego State University.

Krista Snelling, President and CEO, commented, "We are excited for Shawn to step into the role of Chief Credit Officer. He has been a key employee of the Bank for 12 years and has progressively advanced to a leadership position, making him the logical successor to the role of Chief Credit Officer. His promotion is a natural next step in his career given his background, expertise, and detailed knowledge of the Bank's clients and policies, and we are excited to work with Shawn as he takes the top credit role at the Bank.

Susan has been a valued member of the Bank and our executive team for the past two years and we wish her well in her future endeavors."

