Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, Natalie E. Taaffe

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX:SCZC), with assets over $1.7 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. The Bank is pleased to announce that Natalie E. Taaffe has joined as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager to serve clients in the Greater Bay Area. Ms. Taaffe maintains her office at the Bank's Cupertino office in Silicon Valley where she is responsible for lending and business development.

Natalie Taaffe, Santa Cruz County Bank

Ms. Taaffe has a 38-year history in the banking industry with an extensive background in community and regional banking, executive management and an emphasis in construction real estate lending. Ms. Taaffe served as EVP Construction Lending Manager for Bridge Bank of San Jose and opened the firm's Construction and Real Estate Lending Division. She served as SFR Luxury Construction Loan Regional Manager for Vineyard Bank, N.A. and Senior Relationship Manager for Pan Pacific Bank. Most recently, she served as Construction Loan Group Manager for California Bank of Commerce in San Jose.

Ms. Taaffe is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, Washington and holds an NMLS license.

Ms. Taaffe is a fifth-generation native of the Los Altos area, a descendant of one of the region's founding families. Her interest in local and regional history stems from her family history as members of the first wagon train to cross the Sierra Nevada mountain range in 1844. Throughout her career, Ms. Taaffe has been an active community volunteer. Most recently, she was a member of the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors and the Home Builders Association of Northern California. She was also a member and volunteer for the City of Sunnyvale Historical Society and the Los Altos History Museum and Historical Society.

Jon Sisk, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, remarked, "We are excited to welcome Natalie to the team. She is well known in the industry for her vast understanding of and experience in commercial real estate and construction lending, particularly in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Her notable business experience and ongoing commitment to serving the community make her a valuable and welcome addition to our team."

Commenting on her new appointment, Ms. Taffe stated, "I am particularly honored to join Santa Cruz County Bank due to its exceptional performance, reputation, and delivery of responsive and personalized service as a community bank. I share the Bank's commitment to supporting and engaging with the community and look forward to adding my experience and skillsets to the team and to the growth and success of the Bank."

Ms. Taaffe currently resides in Felton.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Founded in 2004, Santa Cruz County Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated, and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus, and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

