Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC) announced today its rank as 12th in the Top Performing 200 Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States. This is the sixth consecutive year Santa Cruz County Bank has ranked in the Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States. Performance data and rankings were released in American Banker Magazine's May 2019 publication. A total of 601 publicly traded institutions, with less than $2 billion in assets, were included in the nationwide ranking. Ranking was based upon 3-year average return on equity for the years ending December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Santa Cruz County Bank ranked 4th in the state out of a total of 26 California banks ranked in American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Community Bank list. The median 3-year return on average equity for the top 200 banks was 9.89% compared to a median of 6.95% for all 633 institutions. Santa Cruz County Bank's 3-year average return on equity was 12.97%.

David Heald, President and CEO commented, "In the past six years we have progressed from 115th in rank to 12th in the nation. Our continuous improvement is the result of our focus and commitment to maintain top performance within our industry. Our Board of Directors, our Management team and our entire staff are to be commended for our performance."

S&P Global Top 100 Community Banks: Santa Cruz County Bank ranked 35th in the nation out of nearly 3,000 banks with assets under $3 billion based upon 2018 performance. The Bank has ranked in the Top 100 Community Banks by S&P Global for three consecutive years.

Seifried & Brew: Santa Cruz County Bank ranked as an optimal performer in the prestigious Seifried & Brew 2018 Top 15th Percentile. The Top 15th Percentile represents a select group of high-performing banks that are made up of the best 782 out of 5,213 community banks in the nation. Within the Top 15th, Santa Cruz County Bank ranked at number 267 nationally and ranked 7th in the Top 10 list for the state of California.

Financial Management Consulting (FMC) Group: Santa Cruz County Bank has ranked in FMC's top ten banks in California for the past four years.

Findley Reports, Inc.: Santa Cruz County Bank was designated a "Super Premier" performing bank for a ninth consecutive year based upon 2018 financial performance.

Bauer Financial Reports, Inc.: Santa Cruz County Bank is rated 5-star or "Superior" based upon its financial performance.

The Bank ranks 8th in the Silicon Valley for the number of SBA loans lent to Silicon Valley businesses for the SBA's 2018 fiscal year.

Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, 2018 Business of the Year Award.

Farm Bureau of Santa Cruz County, 2018 Al Smith Friend of Agriculture Award, for support of the agricultural industry and providing access to capital.

Second Harvest Food Bank, Platinum Level Award for the Bank's 2018 Holiday Food & Fund Drive.

Voted "Best Bank" by the readers of Good Times for the Best of Santa Cruz County 2019 Awards, for the seventh consecutive year.

Voted "Favorite Bank" by the readers of Santa Cruz Waves Magazine for the 2019 Swellies Awards.

