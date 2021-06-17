Santa Cruz Software Launches LinkrUI Freemium Version

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software , a global leader in software development for cross media content publishing, today announced a freemium version of LinkrUI, which significantly streamlines design team workflows and ensures version control — a $300 annual value.

LinkrUI is a best-in-class extension to Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign that enables direct searching, opening, placing and synchronizing of assets stored in a Digital Asset Manager (DAM) system or other storage services, such as Box and Dropbox.

Santa Cruz Software is now offering LinkrUI completely free - guaranteed version control at no cost. Typically offered at a $300 value, LinkrUI automatically synchronizes assets between Adobe Creative Cloud products within the DAM or storage service to ensure that everyone in an organization can find and is working on the latest version. Further, as a Premium feature, if an embedded asset is changed in any of the Adobe applications, and updated in the DAM or storage system, team members will be notified the next time the host asset is opened.

LinkrUI helps manage asset versions to improve designers' workflow. This works by eliminating the need for designers and creatives to hassle with version control since the DAM interface is integrated into their favorite Adobe apps. It also has a unique client-side license management interface so you can administer all your users.

Working from home has made asset management increasingly difficult: over the course of a week, 83% of respondents said they have to spend time finding a lost asset, up from 74% in 2020 according to a study commissioned by Santa Cruz Software that surveyed over 500 design professionals to better understand their experiences. In fact, 11% do it hourly. In some cases the productivity losses are enormous. Over half of designers spend at least 3 hours per week managing versions and a staggering 15% are spending over 6 hours. LinkrUI solves this problem by automatically syncing the current asset with the DAM.

"LinkrUI creates a more profitable and productive workflow within companies by managing creative asset versions, resulting in multi-media professionals having access to files within Adobe apps," said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "We are so excited about the value of our premium features that we've decided to offer the standard version of LinkrUI for free. The premium features we've added: Cross application asset linking (between Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign) and support for Adobe Premiere and After Effects and the premium features in the pipeline (Microsoft Word and PowerPoint support, Slack integration, and complex Metadata searching and input) will enable creatives to be significantly more efficient with their work, benefiting everyone involved."

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software offers a suite of tools to connect Adobe applications to other Cloud Services, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects without ever leaving their applications. Enjoy simplified version control, easy asset search, and seamless connection between your shared team assets. Santa Cruz Software features are designed to streamline brand compliance, empower collaboration between teams, and increase productivity. Solutions range from integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), DAM connectors for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator,Adobe InDesign, Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects (LinkrUI), and turnkey collateral/campaign portals (BrandingUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website .

