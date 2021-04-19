SANTA TERESA® 1796 Wins Gold Medal at 2021 London Spirits Competition

EL CONSEJO, Venezuela, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTA TERESA, Venezuela's oldest producer of award-winning single-estate rum, announces today that its SANTA TERESA 1796 rum has been awarded a gold medal rating at the 2021 London Spirits Competition.

SANTA TERESA 1796 is a bold, elegant rum blend aged up to 35 years in bourbon oak barrels, then processed using the artisanal Solera Method, resulting in an exceptionally rich rum with an unexpected dry finish. This complex craftsmanship infuses a variety of subtle flavors and aromas into the finished liquid's unique flavor profile - such as wood, dark chocolate, leather and nuts.

This marks the first gold medal for the super-premium rum brand at the London Spirits Competition, following a silver medal in 2020. Recognized as a definitive seal of approval in the global spirits industry from bar managers, commercial buyers, mixologists and drinkers, this year SANTA TERESA 1796 achieved a score of 91 out of 100 at the competition based on three primary criteria: quality, value and packaging.

This caps off a stellar last year for the storied rum, where it also received a 95-point rating at the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Competition (certified as 'Extraordinary, Ultimate Recommendation') and a gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

SANTA TERESA is an independent, family-owned distillery in Venezuela built on over 220 years of tradition and unexpected thinking in blended and aged rums, making it the third oldest rum producer in the world.

"We're thrilled to see SANTA TERESA 1796 recognized at these major spirits industry awards in the past year. It's testament to our 220-year old heritage, craftsmanship and passion for our unique super-premium rum blends. This endorsement from industry experts and bartenders also shows the rising premiumization of the rum category and discovery of SANTA TERESA 1796 as a versatile serve, both as an aged spirit and in classic cocktail expressions. We've tripled our volume in the past few years and are excited to see new consumers and trade continue to discover us and stay loyal to our brand," said Edwin Hincapie, Brand Director, SANTA TERESA 1796.

For more information on the award-winning SANTA TERESA 1796, please visit:https://www.santateresarum.com/

About SANTA TERESA

To commemorate the bicentennial of the Hacienda Santa Teresa, the fourth generation of the Vollmer family (Alberto J. Vollmer), challenged the Master Distillers to elaborate the best crafted rum in the world. The final result was SANTA TERESA 1796. Launched in 1996, it is a bold and elegant rum with blends of up to 35 years of aging in bourbon oak barrels then further aged through the artisanal Spanish Solera Method, resulting in a rum that is rich, refined yet unexpectedly dry. Each aspect of SANTA TERESA 1796, from the special pot still rum, the artisanal production process, to the bottling system, and the hand application of the wax used to seal the cork, makes every bottle a unique piece. It is the perfect spirit for whisky drinker looking to discover new flavors, with notes of wood, dark chocolate, leather and nuts.

SANTA TERESA is an independent rum brand owned by Ron Santa Teresa, a publicly traded company headquartered in El Consejo, Venezuela, and controlled by the Vollmer family for five generations. In 2016, SANTA TERESA forged a global distribution alliance with Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

