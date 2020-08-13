SANTA TERESA Unveils Its "Crafted Together" Limited Edition Bottle Providing Opportunity And Aid To Bartenders Around The Globe

The limited-edition, launched just in time for National Rum Day (8/16), sees SANTA TERESA continue its commitment to help and unite its communities in the face of adversity. The super-premium rum brand worked with over 25 bartenders facing difficulties across the globe to conceive a new label for SANTA TERESA 1796® as a symbol of the resilience and creative talent of the bartending community. All contributors were compensated for their time and creative input. SANTA TERESA will also donate $10,000 to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

Providing bartenders with a creative outlet during the COVID-19 lockdown, each contributor designed a portion of the label focused on the theme of resilience, reflecting how they are persevering through this challenging time. To bring the trade community together to support one another, Global Brand Ambassador of SANTA TERESA, Geoff Robinson kicked off the process by nominating a bartender colleague to participate. The first bartender designed a portion of the label, before 'passing the bottle' to the next participant, and so on until the label was complete. The final label is a mosaic of artworks, with styles ranging from photography to charcoal drawings to paintings, created by bartenders from Madrid to Miami and everywhere in between.

"We believe that, no matter the situation, we are always stronger together," said Geoff Robinson, Global Brand Ambassador, SANTA TERESA. "We are committed to making a positive impact in our communities and with many of our bartending colleagues out of work due to COVID-19, we are pleased to both support and honor the industry through the new SANTA TERESA 1796® Crafted Together Limited Edition bottle."

"SANTA TERESA is a brand built on resilience and courage," said Alberto C. Vollmer, Chief Executive Officer of SANTA TERESA, and Fifth Generation Rum Maker. "Over two centuries, we have worked to unite and support our communities tackling adversities head on and we continue this commitment through the SANTA TERESA 1796® Crafted Together Limited Edition bottle which provided an outlet for originality and creativity, as well as assistance to our bartending family facing hardship at this time. SANTA TERESA is always here to support them."

SANTA TERESA 1796® Crafted Together Limited Edition bottle will be available for purchase this August on ReserveBar.com for $48. The bottle features SANTA TERESA 1796®, a bold and elegant rum with blends aged up to 35 years in bourbon oak barrels, which are then further processed through the artisanal Solera Method, resulting in a rum that is rich, refined yet unexpectedly dry.

About SANTA TERESA

To commemorate the bicentennial of the Hacienda Santa Teresa, the fourth generation of the Vollmer family (Alberto J. Vollmer), challenged the Master Distillers to elaborate the best crafted rum in the world. The final result was SANTA TERESA 1796®. Launched in 1996, it is a bold and elegant rum with blends of up to 35 years of aging in bourbon oak barrels then further aged through the artisanal Spanish Solera Method, resulting in a rum that is rich, refined yet unexpectedly dry. Each aspect of SANTA TERESA 1796®, from the special pot still rum, the artisanal production process, to the bottling system, and the hand application of the wax used to seal the cork, makes every bottle a unique piece. It is the perfect spirit for whisky drinker looking to discover new flavors, with notes of wood, dark chocolate, leather and nuts.

SANTA TERESA is an independent rum brand owned by Ron Santa Teresa, a publicly traded company headquartered in El Consejo, Venezuela, and controlled by the Vollmer family for five generations. In 2016, SANTA TERESA forged a global distribution alliance with Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

For more information please visit: https://www.santateresarum.com/

