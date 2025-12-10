Santa’s House is back on Zillow with bold new holiday looks

From a candy-striped Gingerbread House makeover to a shimmering Tinsel Town den, Santa's House is back with bold, enchanting new styles. Visitors can step inside the cabin and see how Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves might celebrate the season surrounded by Scandinavian-style natural wood or in a frosty, icy chill zone.

"Santa loves sharing his home so families everywhere can experience the magic of the season, and this year he's taken it to a whole new level," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "For the first time, he's allowing virtual visitors to transform his iconic home into a variety of whimsical holiday themes. It's Santa's way of inviting families to play, explore and reimagine the North Pole cabin in their own style. That's the charm of Virtual Staging: It turns a home into a canvas for imagination and fun."

This year's experience takes inspiration from Zillow's Virtual Staging AI, offering families 5 new designs to explore inside Santa's House. By tapping "Stage This Space," visitors can choose a themed look and see the room transform, switching easily between the original photos and the newly styled versions as they tour the cabin. This virtual staging experience is available on web only.

Step inside Santa's boldly reimagined cabin

Select rooms in Santa's House have been redone in a different theme, showcasing the wide creative range that staging can inspire. New looks for 2025 include:

Icicle Dream: Frosted finishes, icy tones and modern winter elegance. Santa describes it as his "chill zone."

Frosted finishes, icy tones and modern winter elegance. Santa describes it as his "chill zone." Gingerbread House: A candy-coated theme for which peppermint stripes, gumdrops and frosting trims all made the final cut. Santa has shown no restraint.

A candy-coated theme for which peppermint stripes, gumdrops and frosting trims all made the final cut. Santa has shown no restraint. Tinsel Town: Vintage holiday glamour with metallic ornaments and Mid-Century Mod sparkle. Santa calls it "tasteful." Opinions may vary.

Vintage holiday glamour with metallic ornaments and Mid-Century Mod sparkle. Santa calls it "tasteful." Opinions may vary. Nordic Scandinavian: A minimalist, hygge-inspired retreat with cozy textures and natural wood. One of Santa's calmer choices.

A minimalist, hygge-inspired retreat with cozy textures and natural wood. One of Santa's calmer choices. Midnight Magic: Deep navy walls, gold accents and celestial details conjure a moody, magical vibe. Santa describes it as his "statement room."

These interpretations are available for Santa's House only, but they're grounded in the real Virtual Staging experience available on Zillow Showcase℠ listings . Home shoppers can tap Stage This Space, explore design styles like Modern or Scandinavian and instantly see a room reimagined without losing sight of the real space. The tool is meant to help buyers picture their personal style in a home — although they'd probably choose fewer gumdrops than Santa.

Santa uses Zillow Showcase to highlight his magical North Pole cabin

One of Zillow's most visited off-market homes, with more than 3 millions views, Santa's House is now worth $1,207,345, up more than 0.1% since last Christmas. Zillow first calculated a special Zestimate® for Santa's one-of-a-kind property in 2016 by analyzing comparable homes in remote locations and adding a Santa premium. The acreage has nearly doubled in value since then, appreciating at the same pace as the national housing market.

Santa's House is featured as a Showcase listing on Zillow, using the same advanced technology that sellers and agents rely on to highlight a home's best features. Showcase listings provide potential buyers with a richer, more immersive experience, allowing them to explore the home virtually before stepping inside. Key features include:

Immersive interactive floor plans and virtual tours

A highlighted floor-plan overlay that connects each photo to a location in the home

The appearance of the floor plan on a map, so buyers can view the home's position on the lot

Lead image recommendations based on features that buyers are seeking

Room-by-room photo organization to help buyers easily navigate through the space

A self-rotating, high-resolution photo carousel that highlights the home's most striking visuals

And new for 2025, SkyTour and Virtual Staging on Showcase listings give shoppers more control over how they explore a listing, from piloting a drone-like exterior view to instantly restyling rooms and seeing a home's potential in seconds.

This technology gives visitors to Santa's House a much better sense of its layout as well as an easier way to navigate the cabin remotely without a trek to the North Pole. It gives true believers an enchanting yet realistic look inside the Clauses' magical world. Mr. Claus might not be selling his place anytime soon, but if he were, he knows that Showcase listings on Zillow are more than just cutting edge. Featured homes attract 70% more page views, saves and shares on Zillow, helping them sell faster and for more money compared to similar non-Showcase listings on Zillow.1

