Santa's reindeer cleared for flight after annual veterinary exam

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great news from the North Pole: Santa Claus's reindeer have been officially cleared for their Christmas Eve journey following their annual veterinary checkup by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

AVMA President Dr. Michael Q. Bailey and certified veterinary technician Beckie Mossor, representing the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America (NAVTA), traveled to the North Pole earlier this month to ensure that Dasher, Dancer, and the rest of the sleigh team are healthy, fit, and ready for their global mission.

Santa Clause (right) holds Dasher as veterinary technician Beckie Mossor, RVT, and AVMA President Dr. Michael Q. Bailey perform a health check

"Our exam confirmed that the reindeer are in excellent condition," said Dr. Bailey. "From antlers to hooves, these magical animals are thriving. It's a joy to help ensure they're ready for the biggest night of the year."

The comprehensive checkup included physical exams, blood tests, and screenings for infectious diseases such as brucellosis, tuberculosis, and chronic wasting disease—conditions that could impact both animal and public health during international travel. The team also reviewed the reindeer's health records and verified that their vaccinations and travel documents, including the official North Pole Certificate of Animal Export--which certifies that the reindeer meet global health standards and can safely cross country borders--were in order.

(View video of Dr. Bailey and Mossor's trip to the North Pole: https://vimeo.com/1145773928/962faa9b38)

Dr. Bailey and Mossor conducted a full-body examination of all nine reindeer, checking for signs of illness, injury, or parasites that could endanger their health or the health of other animals they might encounter during their travels. These checks included x-rays, blood tests, and inspections of their antlers, hooves, fur, and vital signs.

The North Pole visit also highlighted the broader contributions of veterinarians and veterinary technicians to global public and animal health. Dr. Bailey noted that the care given to Santa's reindeer underscores the work that veterinary professionals perform for all animals, regardless of size or species. "This work reflects what veterinary professionals do every day—keeping animals healthy and safe while protecting public health," he said.

Santa expressed heartfelt thanks to the veterinary team, saying, "My reindeer aren't just my supporting cast – they're the ones that make it possible for me to deliver toys to all the good children every Christmas," said Santa. "That's why I make sure they get the best possible care thanks to my friends at the American Veterinary Medical Association. And please be sure you do the same for your animal companions!

"Ho, ho, ho," Santa added.

Dr. Bailey and Mossor will return to the North Pole on Christmas Eve for a final pre-flight check of the reindeer and will examine them again upon their return. This level of care ensures that Santa's team is not only ready for the big night but is also protected from the risk of spreading or contracting diseases during their journey.

For those looking to help support Santa's reindeer, Dr. Bailey and Mossor recommend leaving out their favorite treat—graham cracker cookies—on Christmas Eve. Not only does it make Santa's stops a little sweeter, but it also helps give the reindeer a tasty energy boost.

Become one of Santa's E.L.V.E.S.

While only one veterinarian and veterinary technician can serve on the official veterinary team of the North Pole, every veterinary office can help the cause by volunteering to be part of Santa's emergency veterinary staff on Christmas Eve. AVMA members can download a badge to let their clients know they are part of Santa's Emergency Landing and Veterinary Expert System (E.L.V.E.S.) support team. Veterinarians and their teams are invited to help spread holiday cheer by displaying their official E.L.V.E.S. badge on their clinics' social media channels and educating clients on the various ways that veterinarians and their support teams can help keep all animals healthy—even reindeer.

AVMA members can visit the AVMA website to download the official E.L.V.E.S. badge

To learn more about Dr. Bailey's role as North Pole Veterinarian, including answers to kids' questions about reindeer, visit avma.org/Santa

