Santé Ventures Names Thomas Krummel, MD, as Venture Partner

"I'm pleased to welcome Tom to Santé as our newest Venture Partner," said Kevin Lalande, Managing Director and Co-Founder. "His decorated background in academic medicine and unrivaled expertise in surgical technologies, as a pioneer and innovator, will be invaluable as we seek out compelling investment opportunities."

A patented trailblazer in the application of information technology to simulation-based surgical training and surgical robotics, Dr. Krummel received one of the first Phased Innovation R21/R33 grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop a simulation-based surgical training system. He has earned two ComputerWorld Smithsonian Awards for his work with surgical training systems and robotics, and has co-authored more than 150 peer-reviewed articles.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Santé as they continue to catalyze companies of consequence, improve patient outcomes, and invest in unmet medical needs," said Dr. Krummel. "As a Venture Partner, I can combine my backgrounds in research and entrepreneur mentorship, while staying at the leading edge of essential scientific breakthroughs."

Outside of his work with Stanford University, Dr. Krummel's notable previous roles include Susan B. Ford Surgeon-in-Chief at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Institute Director at the Goodman Simulation Center, Chairman of the Division of Pediatric Surgery at Medical College of Virginia, and Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at Pennsylvania State University of College of Medicine.

As a testament to his accomplishments within the medical practice of surgery, Dr. Krummel has served in leadership positions across several leading societies, including the American College of Surgeons, the American Surgical Association, the American Board of Surgery, the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and the American Pediatric Surgical Association.

Dr. Krummel also serves on numerous boards of directors, including California Water Services, Eclipse Regenesis, Fogarty Institute for Innovation, IRCAD-U at the Strasbourg Institute of Image-Guided Surgery, Morgridge Institute for Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, NewGen Surgical, and ULink.

Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with over a half-billion dollars in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, and digitally enabled healthcare services. Recent Santé successes include Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Celgene), and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and has offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sante.com .

