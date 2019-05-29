Santé Ventures Raises $250 Million in Third Healthcare and Life Science Fund

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santé Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences investment firm specializing in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, digital health technologies, and healthcare services, announced today the final close of its oversubscribed Fund III.

Almost twice as large as its predecessor, Fund III secured capital commitments from over 30 limited partners, including the previously announced new investor, Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System ("PSERS"). Investors in previous funds accounted for approximately one-half of the total capital.

"We are grateful for the trust and confidence investors have placed in us with their capital. We are also pleased to have broadened our base of institutional limited partners with the addition of sovereign wealth funds, investors from Europe and Asia, and several new preeminent healthcare delivery systems," said Kevin Lalande, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Santé Ventures. "Over the last decade we have proven and continued to refine our unique portfolio strategy, which is designed to engineer the luck out of fund-level venture capital returns. Our multi-disciplinary investment team partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to build innovative companies with the potential to deliver better health outcomes at lower total cost, without relying on exits at unicorn valuations to generate attractive returns for our investors."

Following its close, the Fund will build a portfolio of 20-25 investments. Santé Ventures typically makes its first investment in a new portfolio company at the Seed through Series B round and either leads or co-leads all but follow-on investment rounds. To date, Fund III has committed nearly 6.5% of capital into several investments, including Cryosa for the treatment of sleep apnea, DyaMX for the treatment of Type II Diabetes and Geneos Therapeutics, a neoantigen-based personalized cancer therapy.

Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with over a half-billion dollars in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies and digitally-enabled healthcare services. Since inception, the Firm has screened over 5,000 opportunities to make 33 portfolio investments, including Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Celgene) and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in Houston. For more information, please visit www.santeventures.com

