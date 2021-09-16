Santé Ventures Raises $260 Million in Fourth Fund

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santé Ventures ('Santé'), an early-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm, announced today the final close of its oversubscribed Fund IV. Consistent with Santé's industry focus, expertise, and previous success, the new fund will make strategic investments across early-stage Biotech, Healthtech, and Medtech companies.

Fund IV secured capital commitments from more than two-dozen limited partners, including the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System ("PSERS") and new institutional investors in Asia and Latin America. Returning limited partners in previous Santé funds accounted for nearly 90% of the total capital.

"The confidence and commitment of our investors led to the quickest fundraise since inception," said Kevin Lalande, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Santé Ventures. "We are grateful for their partnership as we deploy this next fund to capitalize on significant healthcare opportunities and nurture cutting-edge technologies that can improve lives."

"We have seen firsthand how events over the last 18 months have accelerated the adoption of technology in all facets of life, especially in healthcare," Lalande continued. "Our team's deep understanding of biological systems, machine learning, and health industry economics offers a truly differentiated investment platform. Santé's disciplined portfolio strategy is designed to engineer the luck out of fund-level venture capital returns by delivering superior performance independent of vintage year and the broader macroeconomic cycle, as demonstrated in the success of our track record over the last 15 years. We are well-positioned to develop this next portfolio of compelling new venture opportunities, which will be consistent with the investment strategy and operating principles that have served the firm so well to date."

Following its close, the Fund will build a portfolio of 15-25 investments in authentically innovative companies with the potential to deliver better health outcomes at lower cost. As a first mover in the healthcare and life science sectors, Santé typically leads or co-leads Seed or Series A fundraising rounds, often creating the new company from scratch or as an entrepreneur's first institutional investor.

About Santé Ventures

Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with nearly $1BN in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, and digitally enabled healthcare services. Recent Santé successes include Farapulse (Boston Scientific), Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Celgene), and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and has offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sante.com.

Media Contacts

Santé Ventures Press and Community Relations

[email protected]

512.721.1200

Trevor Gibbons, Prosek Partners

[email protected]

646.818.9238

SOURCE Santé Ventures

Related Links

https://sante.com/

