Santé Ventures Raises $330 Million for Fifth Fund to Advance Breakthrough Healthcare Innovation

Firm exceeds $300 million target with Fund V; expands its base of limited partners; announces promotions of Dennis McWilliams and Omar Khalil to Managing Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santé Ventures, a leading early-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm, today announced the close of its fifth fund with $330 million in committed capital, exceeding its $300 million target. Fund V will continue the firm's focus on investing in innovative biotechnology, medical technology, and digitally enabled healthcare companies addressing significant unmet medical needs. This marks Santé's largest fund to date and reflects a growing and increasingly diversified investor base.

"Fund V represents a continuation of our mission to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs driving breakthrough science and transformative healthcare solutions," said Kevin Lalande, Founding Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Santé. "We are deeply grateful for the support of our limited partners, who share our conviction that innovation at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology can fundamentally improve patient outcomes."

Since its founding in 2006, Santé Ventures has established a strong track record of identifying, building, and supporting companies that deliver meaningful advances across the healthcare landscape. The firm has served as lead venture investor in numerous successful exits, including Laminar (Johnson & Johnson), Farapulse (Boston Scientific), AbVitro (Bristol Myers Squibb), and Explorys (IBM Corp), among others.

Fund V will follow Santé's established approach of thematic investing, rigorous scientific diligence, and hands-on company creation. The firm will continue to focus on early-stage opportunities with the potential to fundamentally improve patient care, particularly in areas characterized by clinical complexity, capital inefficiency, or outdated care delivery models. The close of Fund V also reflects an expansion of Santé's limited partner base across both domestic and international markets, further validating the firm's long-term strategy and performance.

In conjunction with the close of Fund V, Santé also announced the promotion of Dennis McWilliams and Omar Khalil to Managing Directors. Both have played integral roles in shaping the firm's investment strategy and supporting portfolio company development.

"Dennis and Omar have been instrumental to our success and embody the collaborative, science-driven approach that defines Santé," said Lalande. "Their leadership meaningfully strengthens our ability to partner with world-class founders and build companies that make a lasting impact on healthcare."

About Santé Ventures

Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with over $1 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, and digitally enabled healthcare services. Recent Santé successes include Laminar (Johnson & Johnson), Farapulse (Boston Scientific), Healthcare Highways – CerpassRx (Nomi Health), Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Bristol Myers Squibb), and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and has offices in Austin, TX and Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sante.com.

Media Contacts

Santé Ventures Press and Community Relations

[email protected]

512.721.1200

Ryan Walker, R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Santé Ventures