SANY Brazil Hits Two Milestones with Strategic Bank Partnership and Full Heavy-Duty Truck Launch

" Finance + Industry" Synergy Deepens Localization Strategy

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Brazil recently hosted the SANY Celebration 2025 event in São Paulo, bringing together more than 200 customers, dealers, and partners from across the country. The event marked two major milestones for SANY Group in the Brazilian market: the official unveiling of SANY Banco, the company's Brazil-based financial services arm, and the debut of the company's full lineup of heavy-duty trucks. These milestones mark the start of a new phase in which industrial capabilities and financial services advance in parallel, further strengthening the company's local operations and enhancing its ability to deliver end-to-end value to customers.

The official unveiling of SANY Banco

Mr. Cao Te, Chairman of SANY Latin America, expressed his appreciation for the longstanding trust of customers in Brazil. He noted, "The establishment of SANY Banco will provide customers with more flexible and efficient financing solutions, helping them strengthen their operational capacity." He also announced the rollout of SANY's electric heavy-duty trucks in the Brazilian market—an important step that reinforces SANY Group's long-term commitment to efficient and sustainable transportation.

Daniel Coimbra, Head of SANY Banco, announced the official launch of SANY Banco and shared key milestones achieved since the project was initiated in 2023. The bank received approval from the Central Bank of Brazil earlier this year and is scheduled to begin operations in early 2026. Its initial offerings will include CDC financing and financial leasing, providing SANY equipment and heavy-truck customers with tailored, competitive financing solutions.

At the event, Dieter Lommer, International Marketing Director for SANY Brazil's Heavy Truck Business, unveiled SANY's new lineup of electric heavy-duty trucks, light trucks, and diesel highway trucks. Developed specifically for Brazilian operating conditions, the new models combine reliability, cost efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership, and can be integrated with SANY's solar, energy storage, and charging solutions to form a comprehensive energy and mobility ecosystem. Immediately following the debut, the series secured its first order from leading logistics company Gelog, reflecting strong market recognition of SANY's product performance and integrated solutions in Brazil, and pointing to accelerating momentum for truck electrification in the country.

Looking ahead, SANY Brazil will continue to expand its investments and strengthen its local service network, working closely with customers to drive the growth of Brazil's transportation and construction machinery sectors.

