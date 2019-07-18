SANY Group Launches "Discovery SANY" Global Photo & Video Creation Contest

CHANGSHA, China, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, "Discovery SANY" Global Image & Video Creation Contest was officially launched, welcoming submission from anyone who loves photography and videography. This contest will last two months and the outstanding winners will be awarded for cash prize as much as 1,500 USD.

The purpose of the contest is to help people know more about SANY and SANY machines, while enhancing the interaction between SANY and its customers at the same time. "SANY is the No.1 concrete machinery supplier in the world. In the first half of 2019, SANY market value reached 109 billion RMB and topped the list in the construction machinery industry of China. We hope to attract more attention worldwide," Zhou Wangchun, Director, SANY International Headquarters, said. "Besides, for current customers, SANY machine is not only a machine, but a partner, a friend and a family member as well. This contest is also a platform by which they could express how SANY and SANY machines look like in their eyes."

The rules of participation are simple - please follow "SANY Group" on Facebook, join the "Discover SANY" group, and choose a theme to submit your photos or videos. Only two types of entries are acceptable: photo and video. There is no restriction on the brand of photographic equipment. In addition, participants can submit as many photos or videos as they want. However, all entries submitted are required to be original and relevant to SANY or SANY machines.

Three Themes of The Photo & Video Creation Contest

#BenchmarkPlace

Showcase world's famous buildings of which SANY equipment involved in construction, such as Burj Khalifa in UAE, World Cup Stadium in Brazil, Federation Tower in Russia, State Railway in Thailand, SANY industrial parks worldwide, SANY branch offices, SANY dealer offices, etc.

#ConstructionSite

Shoot the construction site with SANY equipment.

#CharacterStory

Share the stories of SANY partners, customers, global employees, service engineers, sales representatives, operators, etc.

About SANY Group

Established in 1989, SANY is a global manufacturer of industry-leading construction and mining equipment, port and oil drilling machinery, and renewable wind-energy systems. Currently SANY has built 25 manufacturing bases, 6 sales regions, and over 100 offices with more than 400 dealers and 8,000 suppliers worldwide. In China, SANY has established 7 industry parks in Beijing, Changsha, Shanghai, Shenyang, Zhuhai, Kunshan and Urumchi. With global R&D centers and manufacturing bases in the US, Germany and India, SANY's products are exported to 150 countries and regions.

