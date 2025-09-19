SANY Renewable Energy Shines at Husum Wind 2025 with Breakthrough Smart Wind Solutions

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The curtain has closed on Husum Wind 2025, held from 16–19 September in Germany, but the impact of the event is set to resonate across the global wind industry. Among the more than 600 exhibitors, SANY Renewable Energy (SANY R.E.) stood out at Hall 1, Booth 1D10, drawing strong interest from partners, policymakers, and industry experts under the theme "Empowering the Future with Smart Wind Energy."

New Turbines for the European Market

One of the highlights of SANY R.E.'s showcase was the deep dive into its new European turbine models, SI-17578 and SI-18580. These turbines are engineered for higher power generation, stability and reliability with strong emphasis on HSE, grid compliance, cyber security and CE standards across diverse European wind sites, with key advantages of higher power output, enhanced operational stability, ultra-low noise levels, bat and bird protection, ice detection and IEC Standards & DIBt compliance. The live technical sessions drew enthusiastic feedback, positioning SANY R.E.'s new models as highly competitive options for Europe's fast-growing onshore and offshore markets.

End-to-End Lifecycle Solutions

SANY also demonstrated the strength of its full lifecycle capabilities, presenting case studies on how its smart project management system reduces development timelines and boosts project returns. Attendees gained first-hand insight into how SANY supports customers from project planning, construction, commissioning, and long-term intelligent O&M, emphasizing SANY R.E.'s role not just as a turbine manufacturer, but as a strategic partner invested in the success of every project from conception to sustained operation.

Testing and Manufacturing Prowess

Visitors had the unique opportunity to get up close with SANY R.E's 35MW Six Degrees of Freedom and Drivetrain Back-to-Back Test Bench model, offering a glimpse into the world's most comprehensive and largest wind power testing system for materials, core components, subsystems and complete turbines.

The exposed gearbox model highlighted SANY R.E.'s dedication to in-house production of core components. By manufacturing critical parts including nacelles, blades, and generators itself, SANY R.E. maintains unparalleled control over quality, efficiency, and innovation.

ESG Commitment in Action

Another key focus was sustainability. Through a ESG & Sustainability Dialogue with GWEC, SANY shared its progress in green factory development, sustainable supply chains, and carbon-neutral strategies. SANY R.E. also implements initiatives including supply chain ESG audit & risk management, LCA/EPD, conflict material investigations to build a sustainable supply chain.

"Sustainable development lies in collaboration, not confrontation," said Paulo Fernando Soares, Managing Director of SANY Renewable Energy Europe. Both sides agreed that companies like SANY and organizations like GWEC can jointly enhance the sustainability baseline of the wind sector together.

A Resounding Success

From turbine innovation to sustainability leadership, SANY R.E's presence at Husum Wind 2025 reaffirmed its role as a global force in renewable energy.

As the world advances towards a cleaner future, SANY stands ready to empower partners with smart wind solutions that combine technology, reliability, and responsibility.

Smarter Wind, Stronger Future！Learn more about SANY Renewable Energy by visiting https://en.sanyre.com.cn/

