Sanya 2026 Ticketing System Launched: 118,000 Discounted Tickets on Sale Globally

SANYA, China, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23, at the 30-day countdown press conference for the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 ("the Games" or "Sanya 2026"), the ticketing system was officially launched. Starting today, 118,000 discounted tickets are available to the public worldwide. People can conveniently purchase tickets for various events through the designated official online channels, getting an early taste of the convenient and smart ticketing services.

The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 30-day countdown press conference

As the official online ticketing platform designated by the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee (SABGOC), the system includes the official ticketing website and the "6th Asian Beach Games Ticketing" mini-program, offering tickets for the competition events to the global public. The platform integrates functions such as information release, user registration, and online ticket purchasing, aiming to create a convenient, efficient, and personalized ticket-buying experience.

According to Zhang Yue, head of the Ticketing Division in the Marketing Department of the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Executive Committee (SABGEC), "Currently, the public can purchase tickets for events such as 3x3 Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Beach Handball, Sport Climbing, Beach Soccer, Teqball, Wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, Beach Kabaddi, and Beach Athletics through official ticketing channels. Ticket prices range from 30 to 200 yuan, with an average price of 80 yuan." The Games will feature 10 venues with nearly 10,000 spectator seats available, and approximately 100,000 tickets are planned for sale.

In line with the "Green Games" environmental philosophy, the Games will primarily adopt e-tickets. After completing registration and real-name authentication on the official ticketing platform, the public can select and purchase tickets for their desired sessions and enter the venues by presenting their e-tickets. To accommodate those who may have difficulty using mobile phones, the SABGOC has set up on-site ticket booths at each venue to provide paper ticket sales services, ensuring that everyone who wants to attend can purchase tickets conveniently.

The SABGOC has introduced multiple public-friendly benefits. During the Games, all spectators who purchase tickets can enjoy exclusive discounts at recommended merchants. Additionally, ticket holders can enjoy free bus rides within Sanya's urban area on the day of the event. With e-tickets as the primary format, on-site ticket booths will open at all venues two days before the start of the competitions to meet the ticketing needs of diverse groups.

SOURCE The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee (SABGOC)