Sanyou Bio and BioGeometry join forces to create a next-generation Antibody Drug Discovery Platform driven by AIGC

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BioGeometry and Sanyou Bio jointly announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement.

BioGeometry is a digital biology pioneer company that specializes in AI-driven protein design and R&D platform.

Sanyou Bio is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs.

Both parties will leverage their respective expertise in generative AI technology and practical experience of drug development from target discovery to Investigational New Drug (IND) application, to create a next-generation antibody drug discovery platform driven by AIGC and jointly promote trilateral cooperation with leading innovative pharmaceutical companies or biotechs to enhance the efficiency of new drug R&D and help pharmaceutical R&D enterprises improve global competitiveness.

In this strategic cooperation, Sanyou Bio will integrate BioGeometry's proprietary generative AI antibody design platform (GeoBiologics). Both parties will invest their respective advantageous resources, professional technologies and experiences to create an outstanding Dry-Wet antibody R&D platform by integrating BioGeometry's leading AI algorithm dry lab platform with Sanyou Bio's wet lab capabilities. This platform will be utilized for the development of more large molecule drug pipelines and the incubation of innovative projects, paving the way for further market expansion.

Sanyou has built a world-leading high-throughput, and integrated R&D platform for innovative antibody drugs, accumulating and forming the world's largest antibody library and other technical resources. The antibody library construction platform, based on nine super-trillion antibody libraries as its core, has a capacity of up to 10 trillion. It seamlessly integrates phage display and mammalian cell protein expression of molecule generation technologies. Equipped with fully automated screening and integrated antibody drug R&D capabilities, it is suitable for challenging innovative targets and the development of high-difficulty new molecules, with a focus on generating molecules with characteristics such as "close to natural, high affinity, and excellent developability"' The platform has strong wet experimental capabilities and data advantages.

As a leading AI-driven protein design enterprise, BioGeometry has developed atomic-level geometric deep learning models which learn from massive data to effectively save the time and costs in antibody design, improve economic efficiency and success rates. Moreover, BioGeometry has achieved a closed-loop between dry and wet lab on its generative AI antibody discovery SaaS platform, GeoBiologics. Molecules generated or optimized by AI models are further validated and screened through high-throughput wet-lab experiments. At the same time, the experimental data is fed back to the AI models to enhance prediction accuracy and confidence. Through multiple rounds of AI design and wet-lab validation, functional molecules can be discovered more efficiently.

Dr. Guojun Lang, founder and CEO of Sanyou Bio, remarked: "BioGeometry's generative AI technology has enabled Sanyou to achieve intelligent and digital transformation of our antibody drug R&D platform, further strengthening our advantages in new drug discovery and preclinical integration. We believe that the AIGC antibody drug discovery platform created through our collaboration with BioGeometry will provide more innovative solutions for new drug R&D enterprises, accelerate the preclinical research of more new drugs, and even facilitate their entry into clinical trials, thereby enhancing global competitiveness of pharmaceutical R&D enterprises."

Dr. Jian Tang, founder and CEO of BioGeometry, stated: "We look forward to jointly creating with Sanyou Bio a cutting-edge AI-enabled antibody discovery platform combining dry and wet labs. This platform aims to become an innovative model for AI-empowered new drug R&D leading the industry, and accelerate the development of antibody drug R&D and fully enter the era of artificial intelligence. We hope to incubate and advancing more large-molecule drug pipelines through our platform, jointly overcoming more challenges in antibody drug R&D, and making substantive contributions to the progress of global disease treatment."

About BioGeometry

BioGeometry is a generative AI-driven protein design and R&D platform company committed to providing biomanufacturing solutions to traditional manufacturing industries, achieving green and intelligent transformation. The company constructs generative artificial intelligence (AIGC) large-models to understand the language of life, building multimodal large-models that bridge natural language and protein language to reinvent the process of protein drug discovery and design. Dedicated to creating programmable proteins, BioGeometry applies these innovations in biopharmaceuticals and biomaterial production. By applying their expertise to drug development, BioGeometry addresses traditional challenges in large-molecule drug manufacturing, such as high costs, lengthy processes, low success rates, and difficulties in formulation, thus offering innovative drugs to save patients' lives.

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Jian Tang, a renowned scientist in AI4Drug and deep learning on graphs, with Turing Award laureate Yoshua Bengio serving as the chief scientific advisor, the company has built two foundational platforms: an AI-driven large molecule drug design platform and high-throughput wet-lab validation, creating a closed-loop system that empowers partners to achieve precise and efficient large molecule drug design and optimization.

Business Cooperation: [email protected]

Official Website: www.biogeom.com

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

Business Cooperation: [email protected]

Official Website: www.sanyoubio.com

SOURCE Sanyou Bio