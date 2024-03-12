Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Launches Advanced Intelligent R&D Service Platform

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce the official launch of the "Sanyou Intelligent Innovative Biologics R&D Service Platform," representing a transformative advancement in biopharmaceutical research and development.

Our platform encompasses ten meticulously designed systems aimed at optimizing processes for our customers. These include robust tools for managing customer projects, organizing, and tracking samples, coordinating internal projects, and automating report generation. Additionally, advanced capabilities for sequence analysis, primer design, experimental data processing, and drug development are integrated into the platform. With sophisticated modeling and predictive drug resistance analysis functionalities, researchers can make informed decisions and accelerate innovation in biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, our customer map management feature enables visualization and analysis of customer data, facilitating strategic decision-making and customer relationship management. Together, these integrated systems empower researchers to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and deliver impactful solutions.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals has seamlessly integrated a complete technical backend, big data middle end, and fast delivery frontend to establish a digitalized drug research and development platform. By merging bioinformatics, computational science, statistics, automation technology, and drug screening technology, we have created an Intelligent R&D platform tailored for innovative biopharmaceuticals. This integration of digitization, computational biology, and automation harnesses the power of AI, computing, and automation. This approach accelerates drug discovery, optimization, and development processes, positioning us as leaders in intelligent R&D services for innovative biopharmaceuticals in cutting edge research.

Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, emphasized the importance of technological evolution, stating, "As technology evolves, the application of advanced methods in biopharmaceutical development becomes paramount for enhancing customer experience, streamlining business processes, and optimizing operational efficiency. At Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, delivering value to customers is our top priority. The launch of our "Sanyou Intelligent Innovative Biologics R&D Service Platform" will greatly enhance delivery efficiency, quality, and speed, improving communication and accelerating innovative biopharmaceutical research and development."

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovation. With a focus on research and development, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals aims to deliver groundbreaking solutions that will address unmet medical needs.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio