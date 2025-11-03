Sanyou Bio and Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Automated Development of Innovative Biologics to Jointly Tackle R&D Bottlenecks and Provide New Momentum for Innovative Drug R&D

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Sanyou Bio") and Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech") jointly announced the official signing of a strategic cooperation agreement on the automated development of innovative biologics. This collaboration aims to jointly tackle drug development bottlenecks by introducing automation technology to significantly shorten the R&D cycle for innovative drugs.

According to the agreement, Sanyou Bio will upgrade the development process through automation, substantially reducing the R&D timeline for innovative drugs. Through this strategic cooperation, Sanyou Bio will systematically upgrade its antibody drug molecule screening process, thereby freeing up scientific talent to focus more on creative work. Simultaneously, the more precise and stable automated processes will greatly enhance the efficiency of R&D budget utilization.

The significance of this strategic cooperation between Sanyou Bio and Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech extends beyond "shortening the R&D cycle." It lies in enhancing the predictability and output efficiency of the R&D process, stimulating momentum for source innovation, and reshaping core corporate competitiveness through technological integration and strategic synergy. The collaborative outcomes will further advance the development of innovative antibody drugs and diagnostic/therapeutic technologies within the context of intelligent healthcare, ultimately benefiting patient populations globally.

This cooperation will fully leverage Sanyou Bio's strengths in its globally leading AI-powered Super-Trillion Molecule Library (AI-STAL) technology, as well as intelligent drug screening and preclinical research. Combined with Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech's automated smart system, the partnership is committed to significantly accelerating the drug development process.

Ms. Ni Weiqin, Deputy General Manager and Board Secretary of Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech, stated: "We look forward to breaking down the barriers of traditional R&D models through this collaboration and jointly creating a new digital-intelligent paradigm for drug discovery that integrates 'automated hardware' and 'AI intelligent decision-making'. Our goal is not only to build the 'highway' for processes but also to achieve intelligent empowerment and paradigm innovation at the source stages, such as target discovery and molecular design, leveraging artificial intelligence and big data analytics. We aim to fully accelerate the translation of innovative drugs from the laboratory to the clinic, contributing technological power to the benefit of human health."

Dr. Lang Guojun, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Bio, said: "We are very pleased to formally establish this strategic cooperation with Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech. This collaboration aims to address core challenges in biologics R&D through cutting-edge innovative approaches. By deeply integrating Sanyou's AI-STAL™ intelligent ultra-trillion molecular library with ZJ Bio-Tech's automation and intelligent technologies, we will jointly drive breakthroughs in key technologies for innovative biologics R&D. Leveraging our complementary strengths, we are committed to building a more efficient and intelligent R&D system, thereby significantly shortening drug development timelines and accelerating the launch of innovative therapies—bringing more timely treatment hope to patients worldwide."

About Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech

Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 688317) is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, and sales of molecular diagnostic reagents and instrument equipment. As a leading molecular diagnostic company in China, it boasts advanced technology and a comprehensive product portfolio. The company holds over 80 authorized patents and has received more than 10 major awards, including the second prize of the National Technology Invention Award. It has undertaken over 40 national and provincial-level major research projects. During global public health emergencies such as highly pathogenic avian influenza, Ebola virus, and Zika virus outbreaks, the company has made significant contributions. Multiple products have been included in the WHO Emergency Use Listing, receiving authoritative recognition.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise driven by its super-trillion molecule library and artificial intelligence technology, with the mission of "making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide".

SanyouBio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub. The company is centered on its AI-driven super-trillion antibody library (AI-STAL) and supported by its world-leading, integrated and intelligent R&D platform for innovative biologics development that seamlessly combines in silico and wet-lab capabilities. Sanyou drives the global development and industrialization of innovative new drugs through diversified business models.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 130 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio