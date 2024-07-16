Sanyou Bio Collaborates on ADC Drug Development Entering Phase I Clinical Trials

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Sanyou Bio") has recently announced a significant milestone in collaboration with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (SZ.000963, hereinafter referred to as "Huadong Medicine"). The jointly developed ADC drug, designated as project number SYHD001, has successfully entered Phase I clinical trials. This important milestone not only signifies substantial progress in the collaboration between the two parties but also serves as a powerful testimony to the cutting-edge technology platform of Sanyou Bio.

SYHD001, as an ADC drug, presents extremely high technical demands and development complexities. Sanyou Bio has laid a solid foundation for the successful development of the drug from the outset with its three innovative platforms for biologic drugs: Super-trillion molecule discovery platform, Integrated R&D platform, and Intelligent R&D platform. Sanyou Bio completed the target research, raw material preparation, key molecule generation, assisted and cooperated in completing ADC conjugation and some in vitro and in vivo efficacy experiments, and helped the client to quickly and efficiently screen out compliant, high-expression, high-quality, and highly stable industrial cell lines for the project, thereby ensuring high-quality production and supply of ADC drugs and successfully promoting the project to rapidly complete IND filing and enter Phase I clinical trials.

Dr. Guojun LANG, CEO of Sanyou Bio, said "We are extremely honoured to collaborate with such an excellent partner as Huadong Medicine to advance SYHD001 to the clinical stage. In the future development, Sanyou Bio will continue to be committed to technological innovation and constantly enhance the core competitiveness of our own technology platform. We look forward to partnering with more collaborators to jointly promote the development of the biopharmaceutical industry and contribute more to the cause of human health."

Since its establishment in 2015, Sanyou Bio has provided systematic solutions from target to IND to accelerate the drug development process through five key categories of innovative biologic drug R&D. The five key R&D stage services include: Target Discovery and Raw Material Preparation, Molecule Generation, Molecule Optimization, Pharmacology and Efficacy Analysis, and Cell line Development and Production Process.

To date, Sanyou Bio has served 1,000+ pharmaceutical clients, 7 CPO projects have been obtained IND approval, 10+ projects are in the preclinical R&D stage, 26 collaborative R&D projects are progressing in manner. It has extensive experiences covering 100+ PCC projects and 300+ antibody drug discovery projects, and has cooperated or assisted partners in publishing more than 50 papers, including top journals such as CNS.

About Huadong Medicine

Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (SZ.000963) was founded in 1993, with its headquarters located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Adhering to the company value of "Science Driven, Patient Centered", Huadong Medicine has gone through over 20 years of development, and has established a business presence covering the entire pharmaceutical industry chain, with four major business segments: pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical commerce, aesthetic medicine, and industrial microorganism, and has grown into a large comprehensive pharmaceutical listed company that integrates pharmaceutical R&D, manufacturing, and distribution. In 2022, Huadong Medicine achieved a revenue of 37.715 billion yuan. With a current employee count exceeding ten thousand, the company possesses extensive commercial coverage and strong marketing capabilities.

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence", which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio