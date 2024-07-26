Sanyou Bio Congratulates Eluminex Biosciences and Foreseen Biotechnology on Major Breakthroughs in Innovative Drug Project

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, Eluminex Biosciences announced that their tri-specific fusion antibody drug, EB-105, has administered its first dose to a diabetic macular edema patient in the United States. This clinical trial, known as LOTUS, is an open-label, multicenter, single-dose, dose-escalation clinical trial via intravitreal injection, currently being conducted in four hospitals across the United States.

On July 22, 2024, Foreseen Biotechnology announced the exclusive global licensing of their ADC targeted drug, FS001, to Ipsen Pharma SAS of France. Ipsen will have exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize FS001 worldwide. The total licensing fee, including upfront payments, milestone payments, and sales royalties, amounts to US$1.03 billion.

Eluminex Biosciences's preclinical studies have shown that EB-105 can effectively inhibit signal transduction pathways such as VEGF-A/VEGFR-2, Ang-2/Tie-2, and IL-6/IL-6R. In addition to targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2), EB-105 also inhibits intracellular inflammation-related signal transduction pathways, potentially offering better therapeutic effects for patients with diabetic retinopathy compared to current therapies.

Foreseen Biotechnology's ADC targeted drug, FS001, is based on a novel tumor-associated antigen discovered by Foreseen Biotechnology. It has excellent targeting activity and high specificity. FS001 uses an innovative, stable, cleavable linker, coupled with a highly effective topoisomerase I inhibitor, demonstrating promising preclinical efficacy in various drug-resistant cancer models.

Sanyou Bio assisted Eluminex Biosciences and Foreseen Biotechnology in the crucial work of discovering the above innovative drugs.

Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Bio, remarked: "Sanyou Bio is honored to have supported Eluminex Biosciences and Foreseen Biotechnology in their discovery of innovative biologic drugs! We wish for the continued success of these projects in the subsequent R&D, and hope they achieve clinical success soon to benefit patients worldwide!"

About Eluminex Biosciences

Eluminex was founded in early 2020. The company headquarters, research and development (R&D) center, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing facilities are located in Suzhou Industrial Park BioBAY, China, and the US regional office is located in Mountain View, California. Eluminex is currently supported by leading venture groups including Lilly Asia Ventures, Quan Capital, Hillhouse Ventures, and Cenova Capital and has raised over $100M (USD) through Series B+ financing.

About Foreseen Biotechnology

We are an emerging biotechnology company that pioneered a high throughput integrated translational proteomics platform powered by AI-based data analytical system to accelerate discovery of novel targets for therapeutics and diagnostics that are clinically relevant. We are building a pipeline of novel product candidates for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and neurological disorders. Foreseen Biotechnology is incubated by Nest.Bio Ventures.

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio