Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals and Sinorda Biomedicine signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement for Advancing Innovative Drug Research and Development

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Sanyou" hereafter) and Sinorda Biomedicine (referred to as " Sinorda " hereafter) have officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement to advance the innovative bispecific antibody drug project.

According to the cooperation agreement, leveraging Sanyou's world-leading core technology platform for integrated R&D and preclinical development of innovative biological drugs, along with a world-class "super-trillion innovative biologics discovery platform", a strong collaboration will be formed with Sinorda's rich experience in preclinical and clinical oncology immunotherapy. This collaboration aims to jointly advance the R&D of the product pipeline through cooperative efforts.

Pingsheng Hu, CEO of Sinorda, stated, "Sinorda focuses on the research and development of innovative drug and industrialization of oncology immunotherapy. Our partnership with Sanyou merges our strengths, accelerating the drug development process and transforming innovative achievements into reality faster. This collaboration improves treatment choices for patients. With this shared vision, we can work together to advance innovative drug products and contribute to human health."

Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou, commented, "We're truely honored to establish a strategic cooperation with Sinorda. Their strong scientific and medical expertise, robust clinical capabilities, and extensive experience in industrial collaboration perfectly align with Sanyou. Both Sanyou and Sinorda share the common goal of using biopharmaceutical technology to enhance human health. Our combined strengths and robust collaboration will open new opportunities and forge a pioneering model of cooperation between innovative drug research and development services and pharmaceutical enterprises. Together, we are committed to delivering positive outcomes for patients worldwide."

About Sinorda

Sinorda Biopharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and focuses on the innovative drug development for gastrointestinal diseases and the industrialization of oncology immunotherapy. The company possesses comprehensive capabilities in innovative biopharmaceutical research and development, an experienced team in both technology and management, as well as international experience in innovative drug development and collaborations in China, the United States, and Europe, ensuring rapid project initiation and progress.

The company has established extensive partnerships with renowned pharmaceutical enterprises, research institutions, CROs, CMOs, and government departments both domestically and internationally. This has led to the creation of a new drug development system characterized by resource sharing, synergistic advantages, and high competitiveness. Sinorda boasts a pipeline of several innovative drug candidates in clinical stages.

Sinorda has three innovative drug candidates in clinical stages, including a Class 1 new drug, the potassium-competitive acid blocker X842 (NDA application accepted), the sentinel lymph node T-cell anti-tumor drug SLN-T (Phase II European clinical trial approval obtained), and the RIGVIR oncolytic virus drug (IND registration in progress).

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biological drugs. Sanyou is committed to bridge drug R&D and all-life-cycle manufacture supply chain, and has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make it easy to discover innovative biological drugs anywhere".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biological drug R&D laboratory of twenty thousand square meters with advanced facilities, and has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, antibody discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc..

Sanyou's proprietary platform and technology are in continuous optimisation，we launch from time to time upgrades and new version of services and technologies based on principles of innovation, outstanding and reliability. The company has established friendly business collaboration with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide.

SOURCE Sanyoubio