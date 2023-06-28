Sanyou Forms Partnership with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical, Catalyzing Innovative Drug Research and Development

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Sanyou) and Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (SZ.000963) (hereinafter referred to as Huadong Medicine), signed a license agreement for a collaboratively developed therapeutic biological product.

This license is a continuation of the strategic partnership agreement signed by both parties in Nov. 2020. As a cutting-edge high-tech biotechnology enterprise dedicated to the R&D and services of innovative biopharmaceuticals, Sanyou has established a world-leading core technology platform for integrated R&D and preclinical development of innovative biological drugs, along with a world-class "super-trillion innovative biologics discovery platform". Huadong Medicine, on the other hand, is an innovative international pharmaceutical company driven by scientific R&D and technological innovation, which possesses years of technical expertise, clinical insights, and integrated commercial capabilities in the therapeutic area of oncology. The collaboration between the two parties is based on the complementary strengths of both parties. By leveraging their respective advantages, both parties will work hand in hand to make contributions to the advancement of innovative biopharmaceuticals.

Dr. Jeffery Liu, Chief Scientific Officer of Huadong Medicine, stated, "Since embarking on our innovative transformation, Huadong Medicine has been consistently increasing its R&D investments in the therapeutic area of oncology. We have been enriching our pipeline layout of innovative drug R&D through a combination of independent R&D, collaborative and commissioned development, and pipeline license-in. We are delighted to further collaborate with Sanyou, as this agreement marks an important milestone in deepening our partnership. We hope that this project can progress into clinical stages in the near future, benefiting patients in need."

"We are greatly honored to establish a further strategic partnership with Huadong Medicine," stated Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou. "As an international pharmaceutical company, Huadong Medicine has been committed to strengthening its innovation and influence in the therapeutic area of oncology and has solid strength in transforming innovative projects into commercialized leading drugs. The signing of this agreement signifies the milestone achievement in the development of this innovative drug candidate. In the future, Sanyou will continue to exert our utmost efforts to support our partners in accelerating the innovative drug R&D process."

About Huadong Medicine: Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (SZ.000963) was founded in 1993, with its headquarters located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Adhering to the company value of "Science Driven, Patient Centered", Huadong Medicine has gone through over 20 years of development, and has established a business presence covering the entire pharmaceutical industry chain, with four major business segments: pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical commerce, aesthetic medicine, and industrial microorganism, and has grown into a large comprehensive pharmaceutical listed company that integrates pharmaceutical R&D, manufacturing, and distribution. In 2022, Huadong Medicine achieved a revenue of 37.715 billion yuan. With a current employee count exceeding ten thousand, the company possesses extensive commercial coverage and strong marketing capabilities.

About Sanyou: Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biological drugs. Sanyou is committed to bridge drug R&D and all-life-cycle manufacture supply chain, and has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make it easy to discover innovative biological drugs anywhere".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biological drug R&D laboratory of twenty thousand square meters with advanced facilities, and has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, antibody discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's proprietary platform and technology are in continuous optimisation, we launch from time to time upgrades and new version of services and technologies based on principles of innovation, outstanding and reliability. The company has established friendly business collaboration with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide.

