Sanyou Milestone | Recognized as a "Shanghai Municipal Enterprise Technology Center," Further Validating for Innovation Excellence

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals has recently been honored as a "Shanghai Municipal Enterprise Technology Center" in recognition of its outstanding technological innovation capabilities, comprehensive R&D infrastructure, sustained investment in innovation, and remarkable achievements in technology commercialization. This designation marks a higher level of authoritative recognition for Sanyou's research and development capabilities, innovation mechanisms, and industry leadership.

This municipal-level enterprise technology center designation represents the natural outcome of Sanyou's years of deep commitment to innovation and high-quality development. Since its establishment, the company has consistently upheld its mission to "making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide," leveraging its AI-driven Super Trillion Antibody Library (AI-STAL) as the core engine and an integrated wet-dry laboratory platform to provide comprehensive solutions for innovative drug molecule generation and screening challenges. To date, Sanyou has empowered over 1,200 new drug development projects and established solid partnerships with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

Over the years, Sanyou has continuously increased R&D investment, optimized innovation framework, assembled top-tier research talent, and built a systematic platform for research, experimentation, and technology transfer. The company has achieved numerous prestigious certifications and honors, forming a comprehensive portfolio spanning core qualifications, technology platforms, intellectual property, and management systems.

December 2022

Certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise, officially joining the national innovation tier.

January 2023

Recognized as an Innovative Small and Medium Enterprise at the Xuhui District, demonstrating regional innovation vitality.

February 2023

Selected as a Star of Shanghai Zhangjiang for Potential Enterprise, receiving focused cultivation from the core area of Shanghai's Science and Technology Innovation Center.

March 2023

Awarded as a Shanghai Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative Small and Medium Enterprise, reflecting advantages in specialized, refined, and distinctive development.

September 2023

Achieved ISO9001 Quality Control System certification, ensuring standardized and regulated products and services. Obtained GB/T29490-2023 Intellectual Property Management System certification, establishing systematic intellectual property risk prevention and control mechanisms.

October 2023

First recognized as an Enterprise Technology Center at the Xuhui District, initiating the standardized development of enterprise technology platforms.

November 2023

Designated as a Shanghai Science and Technology Little Giant Cultivation Enterprise, further consolidating its technology leadership position.

November 2024

Recognized as a Shanghai Patent Work Pilot Unit, formally launching intellectual property management system development.

March 2025

With business expansion and layout optimization, received additional recognition as an Enterprise Technology Center at the Minhang District, extending technical influence across districts.

March 2025

Achieved ISO27001 Information Security Management System certification, providing the highest level of protection for information assets and customer data security.

November 2025

Upgraded to Shanghai Patent Work Demonstration Unit, with intellectual property strategy deployment and operational capabilities receiving authoritative recognition.

January 2026

Successfully advanced to a Shanghai Municipal Enterprise Technology Center, marking that the company's technology R&D system, innovation mechanisms, and technology transfer capabilities have comprehensively reached municipal leading levels.

This series of qualifications and honors represents both full recognition from government and industry organizations of Sanyou's "Quality, Speed, Innovation" philosophy, and the natural result of the company's long-term commitment to "build an innovation engine for original new drugs." As a source of innovation in biopharmaceutical R&D, Sanyou will continue to leverage its AI-driven Super Trillion Antibody Library (AI-STAL) as the core, accelerate global drug discovery and in-depth target research, participate in industry technological transformation at higher levels, lead industry development directions, and contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to the global healthcare cause.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission of "making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide". The company is committed to fundamentally addressing the key challenges at the source of innovative drug development.

Powered by its AI-STAL and supported by an integrated wet-lab/dry-lab R&D platform, Sanyou provides comprehensive, one-stop solutions for innovative drug discovery, with a particular focus on molecular discovery and selection.

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub and to working collaboratively with partners worldwide to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 170 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio