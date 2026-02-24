Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Announces New Strategic Investor; Liferiver Biotech Increases Its Stake, and Gree Group's Yanghe Investment Joins as a Strategic Shareholder

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Sanyou Bio"), a biotech company powered by super-trillion-molecule libraries and AI-driven technologies, today announced the completion of a significant equity restructuring. The shares previously held by Haier Financial Holdings have been formally acquired by existing shareholder Shanghai Liferiver Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Liferiver Biotech") and new strategic investor Shenzhen Yanghe Biomedicine Industry Investment Co., Ltd. ("Yanghe Investment").

The restructuring is designed to optimize corporate governance and strengthen industrial synergies. As a long-standing strategic partner of Sanyou Bio, Liferiver Biotech's decision to increase its stake reflects strong confidence in Sanyou Bio's core technology capabilities and growth trajectory. Since their initial partnership, the two companies have achieved deep collaboration across innovative biologics automation, COVID-19 therapeutic antibody development, and other key areas. With the increased shareholding, both parties plan to intensify their joint efforts in novel biologics R&D, accelerate development timelines, and enhance overall competitiveness.

At the same time, the introduction of Yanghe Investment as a new strategic shareholder will bring additional industry resources and growth momentum to Sanyou Bio. Yanghe Investment, headquartered in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, is a dedicated investment platform under Zhuhai Gree Group and is registered with the Asset Management Association of China for private fund management. The firm was jointly established by leading healthcare companies, including Improve Medical, Hokai Medical, Shandong JW Medical, and David Medical. Yanghe Investment focuses on growth- and expansion-stage investments in biopharmaceuticals, medical services, and health products. As of October 2025, Yanghe Investment has invested in 17 companies and holds controlling stakes in 20 entities, with representative investments including Dayu Tianxia, Guangzhou Ruitong Biotech, Beijing Linkedcare Medical, Vishee Medical, and Micomme Medical.

Dr. Lang Guojun, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Bio, said: "We are deeply grateful to Liferiver Biotech for their continued trust and partnership. This increased investment is a renewed endorsement of our team and business model. We also warmly welcome Yanghe Investment. Their deep expertise in healthcare and extensive industry network will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth. Looking ahead, Sanyou Bio will continue to leverage our AI-powered Super-Trillion Antibody Libraries (AI-STAL) to build a world-leading Innovation Hub For Original Drug Discovery, accelerating global drug discovery in collaboration with all our partners."

Dr. Shao Junbin, Chairman and General Manager of Liferiver Biotech, stated: "As a long-term partner and core shareholder, we remain highly confident in Sanyou Bio's potential. We will continue to provide full support, financially, technologically, and commercially, to deepen our collaboration in automated biologics R&D and technology translation. Together, we are building a new digital-intelligence paradigm for drug discovery and accelerating the journey from lab bench to clinic."

Li Xiaoming, General Manager of Yanghe Investment, commented: "Sanyou Bio possesses deep technical expertise and a clear strategic vision in innovative drug discovery, which aligns closely with our investment thesis. Following this strategic investment, we will leverage our shareholder resources and industry investment capabilities to create synergies, support the expansion of Sanyou Bio's R&D operations, and drive mutual value creation."

Sanyou Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical high-tech company focused on early-stage R&D services for innovative biologics. In recent years, the Company has continued to deepen its capabilities in AI-integrated Super-Trillion Antibody Libraries (AI-STAL), entering a new dual-engine phase driven by both. Building on this foundation, Sanyou Biopharma has proposed an ecosystem vision to build a world-leading Innovation Hub For Original Drug Discovery. Commercially, its network covers China, North America, and Europe. The Company has served nearly 2,000 customers worldwide, delivered more than 2,000 projects, and signed over 60 collaborations—among which 10 have completed IND filings, 8 are active clinical programs, and 3 have advanced to Phase III or pivotal/confirmatory clinical stages.

This strategic shareholding restructuring not only optimizes Sanyou Biopharma's ownership structure but also delivers the dual benefits of continued support from existing shareholders and strong empowerment from a new strategic investor—further consolidating high-quality resources across the biopharmaceutical industry. With coordinated support from all shareholders, Sanyou Biopharma will continue to strengthen its core competitiveness and accelerate the build-out of its innovation foundry, injecting new momentum into biopharma innovation.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise driven by its super-trillion molecule library and artificial intelligence technology, with the mission of "making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide".

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub. The company is centered on its AI-driven super-trillion antibody library (AI-STAL) and supported by its world-leading, integrated and intelligent R&D platform for innovative biologics development that seamlessly combines in silico and wet-lab capabilities. Sanyou drives the global development and industrialization of innovative new drugs through diversified business models.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 130 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

