Sanyou Pharmaceuticals and JiAnTeBo Biotechnology Forge Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop New Agonist Antibody Drugs

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Sanyou Bio") and Guangdong JiAnTeBo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "JiAnTeBo") have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Under the leadership of Professor Yin Zhinan, the founder and chairman of JiAnTeBo, the company has made original pioneering discoveries of new targets for metabolic diseases such as obesity, fatty liver, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. At present, building on its existing drug pipeline, JiAnTeBo is focusing on the development of new pipelines of agonist antibody drugs.

The purpose of this collaboration is to fully leverage the strong strength of Sanyou Bio's antibody discovery platform, involving screening from sub-libraries of Super-trillion fully human antibody library, Phage display mouse immune antibody library, and Phage display alpaca immune antibody library. Through processes such as antibody expression, purification, identification, affinity validation, and druggability analysis, the collaboration aims to identify and obtain more than 200 specific antibody drug lead molecules. JiAnTeBo will then use its comprehensive cell activity detection system for functional testing of these lead molecules. It is expected to open up new ways for the treatment of major diseases using agonist monoclonal antibodies.

Professor Yin Zhinan, the founder of JiAnTeBo, has deeply devoted to the field of immunometabolism for 30 years and is a world-leading immunologist and an eminent translational medicine scientist. He currently serves as the Dean and doctoral advisor of the Institute of Biomedical Translational Research at Jinan University. He is also a Distinguished Professor under the "Cheung Kong Scholars Programme" of the Ministry of Education and a recipient of the National Outstanding Youth Fund. Over seven years, Professor Yin Zhinan led the scientific research team to make original discoveries of multiple new targets for treating major diseases such as obesity, insulin resistance, and Alzheimer's disease. The relevant results were published in journals such as Nature and he won China Annual Important Medical Progress Award. Professor Yin also took the lead in obtaining approval for the Guangdong Provincial Major Project of Basic and Applied Basic Research (Pilot) to explore new ways to treat fatty liver and Alzheimer's disease.

Professor Yin Zhinan mentioned, "We will always be committed to finding innovative therapies in the field of metabolic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, fatty liver, and Alzheimer's disease. By partnering with Sanyou Bio, we will leverage their expertise technology and innovation capabilities in the field of antibodies, and based on our existing protein pipeline and mRNA new drug pipeline, to accelerate the layout of our original research pipeline and promote the development of agonist antibody drugs, thus bringing more effective treatment options to patients suffering major diseases around the world."

Dr. Lang Guojun, CEO of Sanyou Bio, stated, "We are thrilled to partner on R&D with JiAnTeBo, an excellent team dedicated to pioneering innovative therapies. With Sanyou Bio's three major innovative drug R&D technology platforms: 'Super-Trillion, Integration, Intelligence', we are confident in our ability to better assist JiAnTeBo in completing the strategic layout of innovative biological drugs. The strong alliance of the two parties will definitely bring new hope to more tumor and metabolic patients."

At the signing ceremony, key representatives from both companies were present to witness this significant event, including Professor Yin Zhinan (Founder), Yang Guang (CEO), and Yang Hengwen (CTO) from JiAnTeBo and Dr. Lang Guojun (CEO), Li Shuangqi (Project Director), Ren Zhiqiang (Project Leader), and Yang Aochu (Reginal Manager of Technical Services in South China) from Sanyou Bio.

About Guangdong JiAnTeBo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

JiAnTeBo was established in December 2021 and is headquartered in Cuiheng New District, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province. With the Institute of Biomedical Translational Research at Jinan University as its core, JiAnTeBo has extensively cooperated with first-class scientific research institutions, universities, and top-tier hospitals both domestically and internationally, focusing on innovative targets and devoting itself to the development of original new drugs for major diseases such as obesity and diabetes. The founder, Professor Yin Zhinan has been deeply engaged in the field of immunometabolism for 30 years. He is a globally renowned immunologist and outstanding translational medicine scientist. It took 7 years for Professor Yin Zhinan to lead the scientific research team and originally discover innovative targets for the treatment of major diseases such as obesity and insulin resistance. These significant findings and relevant results have been published in prestigious international journals such as Nature.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence", which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

