Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform Officially Launched Today

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, 2024 local time, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. officially announced the launch of its "Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform".

The Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform is an integral part of the "Sanyou Super Trillion Innovative Biopharmaceutical Discovery Platform (STAL)", with a library capacity of up to 3.05×1012 CFU (30 trillion). The platform is suitable for the R&D of peptide-based drugs targeting diseases such as metabolism, tumors, as well as applications in medical imaging, molecular diagnostics, and other fields. Peptides obtained through the platform screening process can be further developed into various types of novel drugs, including PDCs, RDCs, antibody fusion proteins, and cyclic peptides.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals has meticulously developed the Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform by collecting and analyzing tens of thousands of natural amino acid sequences. The platform incorporates unique patented fusion tag proteins, assisted by AI design, and employs phage display technology, matching eukaryotic expression with high-throughput screening. The rigorous establishment process of the platform ensures that the library sequences follow natural patterns, exhibit high diversity, and undergo comprehensive target validation.

With Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform, Sanyou Pharmaceuticals can screen dozens to nearly a hundred lead molecules with significant sequence differences for a single target. The screened peptides have extremely high affinity, and with the assistance of AI and structure-guided optimization, they can achieve levels of nM and sub-nM.

Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, stated: "Peptide drugs have high specificity, low immunogenicity, minimal toxicity, and can be applied to various targets such as intracellular, extracellular, and membrane surfaces. The peptide drug market currently has tremendous growth potential, with global sales of nearly $20 billion in 2023 for just one drug, Semaglutide. Establishing a peptide library is crucial for peptide drug development, and it is a technological challenge. Leveraging years of experience in the filed of innovative biopharmaceuticals and the construction of the STAL Super Trillion Antibody Library platform, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals has successfully overcome various technical challenges and completed the construction of the Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform. It is believed that the launch of the Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform will overcome the development difficulties of peptide drugs, and greatly accelerate the development process of peptide drugs!"

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou is committed to bridge drug R&D and all-life-cycle manufacture supply chain, and has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory of twenty thousand square meters with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio