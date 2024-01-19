Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform Officially Launched Today

News provided by

Sanyou Bio

19 Jan, 2024, 19:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, 2024 local time, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. officially announced the launch of its "Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform".

The Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform is an integral part of the "Sanyou Super Trillion Innovative Biopharmaceutical Discovery Platform (STAL)", with a library capacity of up to 3.05×1012 CFU (30 trillion). The platform is suitable for the R&D of peptide-based drugs targeting diseases such as metabolism, tumors, as well as applications in medical imaging, molecular diagnostics, and other fields. Peptides obtained through the platform screening process can be further developed into various types of novel drugs, including PDCs, RDCs, antibody fusion proteins, and cyclic peptides.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals has meticulously developed the Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform by collecting and analyzing tens of thousands of natural amino acid sequences. The platform incorporates unique patented fusion tag proteins, assisted by AI design, and employs phage display technology, matching eukaryotic expression with high-throughput screening. The rigorous establishment process of the platform ensures that the library sequences follow natural patterns, exhibit high diversity, and undergo comprehensive target validation.

With Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform, Sanyou Pharmaceuticals can screen dozens to nearly a hundred lead molecules with significant sequence differences for a single target. The screened peptides have extremely high affinity, and with the assistance of AI and structure-guided optimization, they can achieve levels of nM and sub-nM.

Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, stated: "Peptide drugs have high specificity, low immunogenicity, minimal toxicity, and can be applied to various targets such as intracellular, extracellular, and membrane surfaces. The peptide drug market currently has tremendous growth potential, with global sales of nearly $20 billion in 2023 for just one drug, Semaglutide. Establishing a peptide library is crucial for peptide drug development, and it is a technological challenge. Leveraging years of experience in the filed of innovative biopharmaceuticals and the construction of the STAL Super Trillion Antibody Library platform, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals has successfully overcome various technical challenges and completed the construction of the Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform. It is believed that the launch of the Sanyou Super Trillion Peptide Molecule Discovery Platform will overcome the development difficulties of peptide drugs, and greatly accelerate the development process of peptide drugs!"

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou is committed to bridge drug R&D and all-life-cycle manufacture supply chain, and has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory of twenty thousand square meters with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.