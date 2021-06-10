São Paulo State Military Police Partners with Axon to Implement Largest Body-Worn Camera and Digital Evidence Management Project in Latin America

The São Paulo State Military Police is the largest law enforcement agency in Brazil, with more than 90,000 officers in total. Over the past seven years, the PMESP has been studying the use and benefits of body-worn cameras, also known as Portable Operational Cameras, in partnership with other pioneering security forces from all over the world. Axon was selected after an international bidding process in late 2020 and full operational deployment of the 2,500 body-worn cameras was successfully concluded in May 2021.

"We are proud to offer our police officers the most advanced equipment available on the market today," says Colonel Francisco Cangerana, Director of Technology of the São Paulo State Military Police. "This project is part of a larger police technology modernization program led by the Directorate of Information Technology and Communication (DTIC) and positions São Paulo on the same level as the most technologically advanced police forces in the world."



Colonel Robson Cabanas, Manager of the body camera project at the São Paulo State Military Police, highlighted some of the key features that the agency is most excited about for this deployment. "São Paulo will be the first user of the 'Video Recall' function in body-worn cameras worldwide, allowing the police leaders to review evidence after any incident, even if the camera was not activated. This will enable even more transparency and accountability of the police force."



"We are thrilled to partner with the São Paulo State Military Police to implement the largest body-worn camera and digital evidence management solution in Latin America to date," says Axon's Managing Director, Canada & Latin America, Vishal Dhir. "This latest procurement demonstrates PMESP's ongoing dedication to leveraging the latest technology to increase officer and community safety, putting them at the forefront of public safety technology."



The PMESP is also the largest state agency in Latin America to outfit officers with TASER devices or Neuromuscular Incapacitation Weapons, as they are categorized by the Brazilian Government, deploying additional units of Axon's TASER X2 devices at the end of 2020.



To learn more about the Axon network, please visit https://br.axon.com/ .

About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 251,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us , and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Media Contact:

Corinne Clark

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

www.axon.com

