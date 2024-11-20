Saothair Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Pioneer Windows

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saothair Capital Partners, LLC ("Saothair"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial companies, announced it has acquired a majority equity stake in Pioneer Window Holdings, Inc. ("Pioneer") through a newly-formed affiliate.

Pioneer (www.pioneerwindows.net) is a premier manufacturer and installer of highly engineered, custom aluminum and glass façade systems in the New York City metropolitan area. Founded in 1985 by Vince Amato, Jr., the company has established itself as the leading supplier of window systems for the NYC School Construction Authority. Pioneer also supplies and installs windows for private projects across a range of end markets, including residential, office and hospitality. The company operates out of a 260,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Johnstown, NY, with a corporate office in Garden City, NY. Mr. Amato will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin Madden, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Saothair, said, "What Vince and his team have built over the past four decades is nothing short of extraordinary, and Saothair is very excited to partner with the senior management team as they embark on the next stage of growth for the company."

Richard Lozyniak, Co-founder and Operating Partner of Saothair, added, "Pioneer has established itself as a leader in the New York City market, and it is a testament to their product quality and innovation, and their reliability to meet the challenging timelines on large-scale construction projects. Saothair will support Vince and his team in ensuring the company is well positioned to grow both in New York City and beyond."

"We are tremendously grateful to our customers, suppliers and other key stakeholders who have supported our growth over the decades," said Mr. Amato. "Partnering with Saothair will give us significant additional resources to further invest in our people, processes and capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Jenner & Block LLP provided legal counsel to Saothair on the transaction. Financing was provided by KeyBank N.A. Pioneer Window was represented by Moses & Singer LLP for legal counsel and TM Capital as financial advisor.

About Saothair Capital Partners

Saothair is a private investment firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial businesses. Saothair makes controlling equity investments in companies across various industries, including paper & packaging, plastics, metals processing, automotive, building products, healthcare-related products, food & beverage, and other manufacturing. Saothair works in partnership with each key stakeholder invested in the business's long-term success. For more information, please see www.saothair.com .

SOURCE Saothair Capital Partners, LLC