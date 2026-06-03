Saothair Capital Partners Completes the Acquisition of EAM Corp.

WAYNE, Pa., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saothair Capital Partners, LLC ("Saothair"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial companies, announced it has completed the acquisition of EAM Corp. ("EAM") from Domtar Corporation ("Domtar") through a newly-formed affiliate.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Jesup, Georgia, EAM (www.eam-corp.com) is a leading developer and manufacturer of nonwoven airlaid and laminated absorbent materials used in feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, baby diaper, medical, industrial and food packaging applications. EAM's product portfolio is built around three branded platforms, each developed in-house through decades of co-development with leading hygiene brands. The company's integrated capabilities, from product development through manufacturing and finishing, are anchored by decades of accumulated technical know-how. Following the acquisition, current EAM General Manager Vanecia Carr will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Lori Venn will serve as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Kevin Madden, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Saothair, said, "EAM is a high-quality specialty manufacturer with a differentiated product portfolio, long-term relationships with leading blue-chip customers and significant growth potential. We are extremely excited to partner with Ms. Carr and her team to position the business for the next phase of growth. We thank Domtar for their partnership throughout this process and for the opportunity to acquire EAM."

Richard Lozyniak, Co-founder and Operating Partner of Saothair, added, "EAM has a strong commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. We are excited to work with the team to foster a culture of operational excellence, strengthen the customer experience and unlock the company's full potential."

Michael Fagan, who is joining EAM's Board of Directors and brings extensive experience in the absorbent hygiene industry, said, "I have had the privilege of working closely with the EAM team throughout my career and have seen firsthand the strength of the company's products, technology and people. I have a deep appreciation for what they have built and the reputation they have earned within the industry. I am excited to partner with the EAM team and Saothair to support the company's continued growth and innovation."

"EAM's success has always been driven by our people, our technology and our customers," said Ms. Carr. "We are proud to take this next step alongside Saothair. Their commitment to investing in the business, supporting our people and building on the strong foundation we have established, while implementing operational improvements to support long-term success, will help position EAM for sustained growth. Their operational expertise and growth-oriented mindset will accelerate our strategic priorities and enable us to continue delivering the quality, service and innovation our customers expect."

Ms. Venn added, "This partnership with Saothair represents an exciting new chapter for EAM and our customers. We value the longstanding partnerships and trust we have built over the years, and with Saothair's support, we are well-positioned to expand our capabilities, pursue new opportunities and continue growing alongside our customers for years to come."

McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to Saothair on the transaction. Domtar was represented by Troutman Pepper Locke LLP for legal counsel and BMO Capital Markets as financial advisor.

About Saothair Capital Partners

Saothair is a private investment firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial businesses. Saothair makes controlling equity investments in companies across various industries, including paper & packaging, plastics, metals processing, automotive, building products, healthcare-related products, food & beverage, and other manufacturing. Saothair works in partnership with each key stakeholder invested in the business's long-term success. For more information, please see www.saothair.com.

SOURCE Saothair Capital Partners, LLC